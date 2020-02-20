Ubco Introduced FRX1 Trail Bike

Ready for Trails and Fun

Ubco is a New Zealand company that sells electric motorcycles. The company just released the FXR1 Trail Bike for pre-order. It’s lighter weight, faster, and more of a tear-up-the-trails-and-have-a-good-time bike than anything else the company has put out before.

RideApart says the bike weighs 132 pounds. That’s super light. The motor is a 15 KW brushless that can shoot the bike to 50 mph. The range is estimated at 62 miles. The bike can be recharged with a regular wall outlet. It takes six hours. There’s regenerative braking that’s adjustable and can provide 10 percent battery capacity.

The company’s bike looks like a beefy electric mountain bike, and I’m not saying that like it’s a bad thing. The bike is probably a wild and fun time pretty much anywhere. Ubco is looking for $8,999 plus tax. In order to secure your bike, you’ll need to put down a $100 deposit. It’s unclear at this time when the Ubco will actually make it to customers.

This bike is like many of the others out there. It’s kind of a mashup of a motorcycle and a mountain bike or a road bike. These will become more common. The lines between the bicycle and motorcycle are blurring.