True Heroes Racing Team Pays Tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

Just yesterday, members of the motorcycling industry were tuned in to HM the late Queen Elizabeth the Second’s final resting place, where it was recorded the world’s longest-reigning British monarch was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor.

The True Heroes Racing Team! Media sourced from THR’s Facebook page.

To say goodbyes to such a momentous figure can feel impossible – which is why a British racing team has decided to pay tribute by dressing their GSX-R1000s with livery celebrating HM’s reign.

True Heroes Racing Team was founded by a Royal Navy Warrant Officer named Phil Spencer, who describes the reason for the tribute as thus:

“The Queen was our boss and she served in the Armed Forces, so when the news broke of her passing, we felt it was right for us as fellow UK service personnel and veterans to do something to honour her.”

The True Heroes Racing team with their GSX-R1000s. Media sourced from THR’s social media.

“As the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship only had a single race at Snetterton BSB on the Sunday afternoon, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to run the fairings having unveiled them to the public on Sunday for them to be admired prior to the race itself.”

The True Heroes Racing team with their GSX-R1000s. Media sourced from THR’s Twitter.

The design was purportedly developed and slapped on the bike (at an impressive speed) by Sublime Designs, and shows off “the Queen’s portrait, the EIIR, the Union Flag and the dates of her birth and death.”

Thanks to MCN, we have a vide of the bike’s debut and launch here.

Take a look, drop a comment, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.