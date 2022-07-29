Suzuki: 2023 GSX-R1000 Pulled from EU, UK Markets

Suzuki’s removal from WorldSBK and MotoGP has been quite the mouthful to swallow – and now, we’re seeing the repercussion of failure to comply to Euro5 regulations…this time, for the GSX-R1000.

As of 2023’s lineup, motorcycle communities hailing from Europe and the UK will no longer be able to purchase a new GSX-R1000. The brand’s decision to cut the iconic hooner follows the cut of Suzuki’s GSX-R600 and GSX-R750, leaving behind the R125 and Hayabusa on EU and UK markets.

Suzuki’s 2022 GSX-R1000. Media sourced from Suzuki.

Here in the US, we still have Suzuki’s gixxer line available…but for how long?

Emission restrictions are slowly trickling across the Atlantic and may eventually affect Suzuki’s America-bound bikes…though the Japanese manufacturer still has one potential ace up their sleeve.

two riders racing on GSX-R1000’s. Media sourced from VisorDown.

Back in 2019, the brand filed patents for a variable-valve timing system (VVT). Should Suzuki make the decision to prioritize production of VVT, we (and MotorcycleSports) think Suzuki’s bikes could show off better emission compliance, slowing the halt of the gixxer line’s retirement.

Suzuki’s GSX-R1000. Media sourced from VisorDown.

With Suzuki’s renewed sprint toward the world of sustainability, we anticipate a lot of change for the Japanese marque in the coming years.

With Suzuki's renewed sprint toward the world of sustainability, we anticipate a lot of change for the Japanese marque in the coming years.