Suzuki: 2023 GSX-R1000 Pulled from EU, UK Markets

Euro5 Causes R1000 to Join R600, R750 in Retirement

Suzuki's 2022 GSX-R1000. Media sourced from Suzuki.
Suzuki’s removal from WorldSBK and MotoGP has been quite the mouthful to swallow – and now, we’re seeing the repercussion of failure to comply to Euro5 regulations…this time, for the GSX-R1000

As of 2023’s lineup, motorcycle communities hailing from Europe and the UK will no longer be able to purchase a new GSX-R1000. The brand’s decision to cut the iconic hooner follows the cut of Suzuki’s GSX-R600 and GSX-R750, leaving behind the R125 and Hayabusa on EU and UK markets. 

Suzuki's 2022 GSX-R1000. Media sourced from Suzuki.
Here in the US, we still have Suzuki’s gixxer line available…but for how long?

Emission restrictions are slowly trickling across the Atlantic and may eventually affect Suzuki’s America-bound bikes…though the Japanese manufacturer still has one potential ace up their sleeve. 

two riders racing on GSX-R1000's. Media sourced from VisorDown.
Back in 2019, the brand filed patents for a variable-valve timing system (VVT). Should Suzuki make the decision to prioritize production of VVT, we (and MotorcycleSports) think Suzuki’s bikes could show off better emission compliance, slowing the halt of the gixxer line’s retirement. 

Suzuki's GSX-R1000. Media sourced from VisorDown.
With Suzuki’s renewed sprint toward the world of sustainability, we anticipate a lot of change for the Japanese marque in the coming years. 

  1. While VVT might buy Suzuki some time, the inevitable winds of change are already blowing and all efforts should be put behind developing an entirely new range of electric products.

  2. Adam, Bullshit! I finally found out about the “electric airplane” ruse and how EVERYTHING will be electric-powered by batteries. BULL-FECES!
    H-D has invested Billions which amounts to a worth 2/3rds of their operational capital in a RUSE; hear me LOUD, and clear, a RUSE. I say this with good insight and a strong recognition of EMF. So there; WE are heading backwards into a water-shed of Battery-inability to move mass-transportation at a rate once experienced in the twentieth century. I wouldn’t open my mouth to speak if I didn’t have the facts. The ELECTRIC – REVOLUTION WILL ENSLAVE ALL OF us!

