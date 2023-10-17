Triumph Unveils Thruxton Final Edition (FE)

Our favorite Hinckley-based bike brand has just punted out a final edition of their ultimate café racer, the iconic Thruxton that has been a worldwide favorite since 1964.

Triumph’s press release (published to Roadracing World) tells us that this 2025 Thruxton FE (Final Edition) will celebrate a final fleet before the model departs from the Triumph lineup; Ben Purvis from CycleWorld adds to this news that the Thruxton FE will be manufactured “until the end of 2024 without a cap on how many units are built.”

A view of Triumph’s 2025 Thruxton FE (Final Edition). All media provided by Triumph.

Triumph‘s 2025 Thruxton FE is built from the same base as Triumph’s Thruxton RS of the same name which lauds the following in specs/features:

A 1200cc Bonneville engine, the most powerful version of the classic British parallel twin Euro 5 compliant 104hp (105PS) @ 7,500rpm with 82.6lbs-ft (112Nm) of torque available @ 4,250rpm A responsive low-inertia engine with high compression pistons, revised ports and cam profile delivers thrilling performance (and that trademark Thruxton exhaust note)

Fully adjustable, race-spec Showa USD ‘Big Piston’ forks and twin Öhlins piggy-back rear suspension best-in-class agility, control, and rider feedback

Tubeless, 32-spoke, 17” aluminum 32-spoke wheels

Prime Metzeler Racetec RR tires

“Best in class” Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers with ABS

Ride modes include “Road,” “Rain,” and “Sport,” alllowing “on-the-fly adjustments to throttle map and traction control settings”

Twin clock instrument setup for easy access to ride mode settings, gear position indicator, fuel level, and odometer.

USB charging port

Per the media accompanying this release, Triumph is bestowing this final edition with a “Competition Green” metallic paint scheme, adding beautiful, hand-painted gold line work on the fuel tank and seat cowl with the artist finishing their work with a concealed signature. ]

Blacked-out side panels and mudguards add extra pop, while a gold Heritage Triumph logo, Thruxton Final Edition branding, an FE engine badge and the obligatory certificate of authenticity create an exclusive package.

Suffice it to say we will miss this machine – and so will Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO):

The Thruxton has a special place in the hearts of many motorcyclists, and we are all immensely proud of this Final Edition, which captures the essence of the British café racer scene. The Thruxton will bow out of production at the very pinnacle of its development with a special edition that secures its place in the history books of Triumph Motorcycles.” – Paul Stroud, CCO, Triumph Motorcycles

What do you think of Triumph’s 2025 Thruxton FE?

