2023 Triumph Thruxton RS [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Thruxton RS: Modern Cafe Perfection

When a legendary British motorcycle manufacturer names their motorcycle after a famed race track, performance and character becomes the expectation. Back again anchoring the Modern Classic segment of the 2023 Triumph lineup, the Thruxton RS is a prime example of a modern cafe racer, getting it all right.

Triumph fits a high-performance suspension, race-derived tires, a premium Brembo M50 front brake setup, and enhanced rider technology work together with a dedicated sports-focused chassis to offer a nimble, contemporary ride. The Thruxton 1,200cc parallel twin engine provides a rush of acceleration, producing 103 HP at 7,500 rpm, and 83 LB-FT of torque.

The suspension is a combination of a 43mm Showa front fork and an Öhlins twin shock setup with piggyback reservoirs in the rear, both are fully adjustable. Three riding modes are available: Road, Rain, and Sport. Each mode has a unique throttle map and a unique setting for the traction control system to boost responsiveness.

Triumph still shows a Chrome Edition of the Thruxton RS being available for 2023, keep an eye out for this low volume production edition.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Thruxton RS models: Jet Black, Competition Green / Silver Ice, Chrome Edition

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS model pricing starts at: $16,995 USD / $18,695 CAD

Model Overview

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 1200cc, Liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel-twin Power 103 HP (77 kW) @ 7,500 rpm Bore x Stroke 97.6 X 80 Compression Ratio 12.1:1 Fuel System Multi-point sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Brushed 2-into-2 exhaust system with twin brushed silencers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate assist clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive O-ring chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Showa 43 mm USD big piston forks, fully adjustable 4.7 in (120 mm) travel Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Öhlins twin shocks with piggyback reservoir, 4.7 in (120 mm) rear wheel travel Brakes Front Twin 310 mm Brembo floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, ABS Brakes Rear Single 220 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Tires Front 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear 160/60 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.8 US gal (14.5 L) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 29.3 in (745 mm) Height Without Mirror 40.5 in (1,030 mm) Wheelbase 55.7 in (1,415 mm) Trail 3.6 in (92 mm) Seat Height 31.8 in (810 mm) Dry Weight 434 lb (197 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS Features

HISTORIC BLOODLINE The success of the original Triumph Bonneville T120 Thruxton racer played a major part in the emergence of motorcycle racing during the late 1950s and 60s when this outstanding motorcycle literally made its name following the first-ever Thruxton 500 series race win, and securing its place in motorcycle history at the 1969 Isle of Man TT where it was the first production motorbike to average over 100 mph. In the 1960s, the Bonneville T120’s distinctive nose-down posture and urban performance and handling made it a favorite with young riders keen to build their own ‘Thruxton’ cafe racer, but it wasn’t until 2004 that an all-new Thruxton graced Triumph’s burgeoning Modern Classics lineup. The new Thruxton RS takes up where the celebrated Thruxton R left off and evolves Triumph’s cafe racer to a whole new level all over again, with significantly enhanced performance and specification.



HIGHER POWER THRUXTON ENGINE The new Thruxton RS introduces an updated Euro 5 compliant twin 1200 cc Bonneville engine with significant updates that deliver more power, peak torque lower in the rev range, more amazing Thruxton character and an incredible British twin sound. It’s an updated engine with more power. With 104 HP @ 7,500 rpm the new Thruxton RS peaks at 8 HP more than the previous Thruxton to deliver a more thrilling cafe racer performance above 5,750 rpm and all the way up to the rev limiter. The new Thruxton RS torque also peaks lower down, too; 82 LB-FT is now delivered at 4,250 rpm which is 700 rpm lower in the rev range than before. Delivering a 20% reduction of engine inertia and 500 rpm higher rev limiter, significant upgrades to this new Thruxton RS engine include new lightweight low inertia crankshaft, clutch, balance shafts, rare earth alternator, magnesium cam cover, thin-walled engine covers, as well as new high compression pistons, revised ports and cam profile, and secondary air system.



ENHANCED TECHNOLOGY & CAPABILITY This is a motorcycle with all of the advanced modern capability and ride-enhancing technology needed to match its timeless racing looks. There are three enhanced riding modes – Road, Rain and Sport – each featuring a dedicated throttle map and, new to the RS, a dedicated traction control setting for each mode to improve responsiveness. The Thruxton’s LED lighting setup is unique, and benefits from lower energy consumption and greater long-term durability. A distinctive LED Daytime Running Light* with branded bulb cap and minimal elegant LED rear light incorporated into the classically inspired stylish rear end silhouette adds an extra dimension of style. Additional standard features include a USB charging port, engine immobilizer, and a feature-packed twin clock setup with at-a-glance information including riding mode setting, gear position indicator, fuel level and odometer complete the superb rider-focused technology of the new Thruxton RS. *Where local market legislation allows



THRILLING BRITISH TWIN SOUND Unmistakably synonymous with Thruxton motorcycles, the new RS exhaust system delivers the thrilling sound of a British racing twin with a rich raw note to match its legendary name. Sporty twin single-skin upswept reverse cone megaphone silencers contribute to a more characterful Thruxton RS soundtrack as well as an enhanced modern performance which employs Euro 5-spec catalytic converters to deliver low emissions.



MORE AGILE & INTUITIVE HANDLING Triumph’s legendary cafe racer comprises an incredible combination of dynamic handling, agility and responsiveness to deliver a totally engaging riding experience. The new Thruxton RS is 13.22 lb lighter than its predecessor, has more character, and is perfect for riders who love the focused sporting purity and performance of a cafe racer. Higher specification Brembo M50 monobloc brakes and race-bred adjustable Showa forks, and a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension setup combine with Metzeler Racetec RR tires and the weight saving to deliver an even more agile focused ride.



ICONIC CAFE RACER STYLING Nothing encapsulates the original British cafe racer attitude and authentic style like the Triumph Thruxton. The clean timeless lines and silhouette, distinctive knee pad indented tank, Monza filler cap and single bench seat are all irreplaceable hallmarks of the original Thruxton racer that inspired generations of riders. The new RS adds an even more distinctive contemporary fully blacked-out look, with an exclusive combination of premium detailing and finishes that enhance the bike’s presence. These include new black powder-coated engine covers, cam cover finishes, black Öhlins RSU springs, black Thruxton side panel and sprocket cover with integrated heel guard, and premium black anodized wheel rims.



80 CUSTOM ACCESSORIES A comprehensive collection of 80 genuine Triumph accessories were created for this more powerful and higher spec Thruxton RS. Fitted by your Triumph dealership, Thruxton RS accessories add even more style, protection, comfort and security and reflect your own custom looks and riding needs. And if you want to quickly get the perfect stylish start for your Triumph dream racer, there’s also a Track Racer Inspiration Kit featuring a host of pre-selected competition-inspired accessories including the stunning Thruxton Dolphin fairing with lower clip-on handlebar option.



