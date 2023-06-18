2023 Triumph Thruxton RS [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Thruxton RS: Modern Cafe Perfection
When a legendary British motorcycle manufacturer names their motorcycle after a famed race track, performance and character becomes the expectation. Back again anchoring the Modern Classic segment of the 2023 Triumph lineup, the Thruxton RS is a prime example of a modern cafe racer, getting it all right.
Triumph fits a high-performance suspension, race-derived tires, a premium Brembo M50 front brake setup, and enhanced rider technology work together with a dedicated sports-focused chassis to offer a nimble, contemporary ride. The Thruxton 1,200cc parallel twin engine provides a rush of acceleration, producing 103 HP at 7,500 rpm, and 83 LB-FT of torque.
The suspension is a combination of a 43mm Showa front fork and an Öhlins twin shock setup with piggyback reservoirs in the rear, both are fully adjustable. Three riding modes are available: Road, Rain, and Sport. Each mode has a unique throttle map and a unique setting for the traction control system to boost responsiveness.
Triumph still shows a Chrome Edition of the Thruxton RS being available for 2023, keep an eye out for this low volume production edition.
Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Thruxton RS models: Jet Black, Competition Green / Silver Ice, Chrome Edition
2023 Triumph Thruxton RS model pricing starts at: $16,995 USD / $18,695 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $16,995 USD / $18,695 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 103 hp
- Fully adjustable Showa / Öhlins suspension
- Brembo M50 calipers
- Nimble handling
- Selectable riding modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1200cc parallel-twin
- Power: 103 hp
- Torque: 83 lb-ft
- Dry Weight: 434 lb (197 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.8 inches (810 mm)
2023 Triumph Thruxton RS Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1200cc, Liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel-twin
|Power
|103 HP (77 kW) @ 7,500 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|97.6 X 80
|Compression Ratio
|12.1:1
|Fuel System
|Multi-point sequential electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Brushed 2-into-2 exhaust system with twin brushed silencers
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|O-ring chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Showa 43 mm USD big piston forks, fully adjustable 4.7 in (120 mm) travel
|Suspension Rear
|Fully adjustable Öhlins twin shocks with piggyback reservoir, 4.7 in (120 mm) rear wheel travel
|Brakes Front
|Twin 310 mm Brembo floating discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 220 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|
160/60 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.8 US gal (14.5 L)
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|29.3 in (745 mm)
|Height Without Mirror
|40.5 in (1,030 mm)
|Wheelbase
|55.7 in (1,415 mm)
|Trail
|3.6 in (92 mm)
|Seat Height
|31.8 in (810 mm)
|Dry Weight
|434 lb (197 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 Triumph Thruxton RS Features
HISTORIC BLOODLINE
In the 1960s, the Bonneville T120’s distinctive nose-down posture and urban performance and handling made it a favorite with young riders keen to build their own ‘Thruxton’ cafe racer, but it wasn’t until 2004 that an all-new Thruxton graced Triumph’s burgeoning Modern Classics lineup. The new Thruxton RS takes up where the celebrated Thruxton R left off and evolves Triumph’s cafe racer to a whole new level all over again, with significantly enhanced performance and specification.
HIGHER POWER THRUXTON ENGINE
It’s an updated engine with more power. With 104 HP @ 7,500 rpm the new Thruxton RS peaks at 8 HP more than the previous Thruxton to deliver a more thrilling cafe racer performance above 5,750 rpm and all the way up to the rev limiter. The new Thruxton RS torque also peaks lower down, too; 82 LB-FT is now delivered at 4,250 rpm which is 700 rpm lower in the rev range than before.
Delivering a 20% reduction of engine inertia and 500 rpm higher rev limiter, significant upgrades to this new Thruxton RS engine include new lightweight low inertia crankshaft, clutch, balance shafts, rare earth alternator, magnesium cam cover, thin-walled engine covers, as well as new high compression pistons, revised ports and cam profile, and secondary air system.
ENHANCED TECHNOLOGY & CAPABILITY
The Thruxton’s LED lighting setup is unique, and benefits from lower energy consumption and greater long-term durability. A distinctive LED Daytime Running Light* with branded bulb cap and minimal elegant LED rear light incorporated into the classically inspired stylish rear end silhouette adds an extra dimension of style.
Additional standard features include a USB charging port, engine immobilizer, and a feature-packed twin clock setup with at-a-glance information including riding mode setting, gear position indicator, fuel level and odometer complete the superb rider-focused technology of the new Thruxton RS.
*Where local market legislation allows
THRILLING BRITISH TWIN SOUND
MORE AGILE & INTUITIVE HANDLING
The new Thruxton RS is 13.22 lb lighter than its predecessor, has more character, and is perfect for riders who love the focused sporting purity and performance of a cafe racer. Higher specification Brembo M50 monobloc brakes and race-bred adjustable Showa forks, and a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension setup combine with Metzeler Racetec RR tires and the weight saving to deliver an even more agile focused ride.
ICONIC CAFE RACER STYLING
The new RS adds an even more distinctive contemporary fully blacked-out look, with an exclusive combination of premium detailing and finishes that enhance the bike’s presence. These include new black powder-coated engine covers, cam cover finishes, black Öhlins RSU springs, black Thruxton side panel and sprocket cover with integrated heel guard, and premium black anodized wheel rims.
80 CUSTOM ACCESSORIES
2023 Triumph Thruxton RS Photos
2023 Triumph Thruxton RS Videos
