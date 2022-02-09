Triumph Reveals Te-1 Electric Prototype in Final Phase 4

Yesterday, we covered the basics on what we knew about Project Triumph TE-1 – an electric motorcycle prototype created in collaboration with four companies: Triumph, Williams Advanced Engineering (WAM), Integral Powertrain Ltd., and WMG (University of Warwick), with the project itself being funded by the government for Zero-Emission Vehicles through Innovate UK.

We promised updates, and they came a wee bit sooner than we thought.

Let’s get into it.

Triumph’s media of the bike shows the sketches posited back in Phase 2 have been pretty well adhered to. From the bug-eyed glare reminiscent of their bonkers Speed Triple, to the Harley-ish belt drive and hints of a track-focused beastie in both the fairings and research dug up by our own Andrew Jones (perhaps competition for Ducati’s electric machines further down the line?), it’s safe to say that the TE-1 is set to make headlines, both in speed as well as style.

We’ve another tidbit of information. According to Integral Powertrain on Triumph’s website, “the inverter concept, which is also scalable by tuning the number of Silicon-Carbide power stages for different diameter motors… is capable of >500kW!”

To put it bluntly, Energica bikes have a range power output from 80 to 107 kW.

…Yes, this bike is going to turn some heads – and we can’t wait to see what is in store for the coming months.

“During phase 3 we have focused on building the physical foundation of Triumph’s first electric prototype motorcycle,” states Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer on their website.

“Our experience tells us that at this stage of a project there is no substitute to genuinely riding a bike when developing driveability, handling and character, and we have ambitious targets focused on delivering a riding experience that is new and exciting, but ultimately intuitive and familiar. I am really looking forward to my first opportunity to ride the completed prototype.”

“WMG have also been helping Triumph understand the opportunities and wider implications of electrification towards their business,” continues Truong Quang Dinh, the Associate Professor of Energy System Management and Control at WMG, University of Warwick.

“This has included investigating the opportunities for electric two-wheeler charging networks, the need for domestic electric motorcycle recycling, the necessity to develop local battery supply chains and the direction that Triumph will need to take to ensure that they can design, develop, manufacture and distribute electric two-wheeled vehicles in the future.”

“The findings from these studies are also providing direction to national and local governments, specifically around areas where policy intervention can support electric motorcycle adoption.”

Phase 4 is projected to be completed sometime this summer. With their current test stating that the TE-1 is exceeding standard regulations (shocker), we certainly won’t have long to wait until Triumph has an electric option on the dealership floor.

*All media sourced from Triumph’s official website*