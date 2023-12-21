Triumph Releases Glimpse of…. Daytona 660?

Triumph has released a photo of what appears to be a Daytona on their Instagram.

Base is expected to range in similarity to Triumph’s Trident 660 / Tiger 660

Official debut is slotted for January 9th, 12:00 GMT

Triumph is poised to reveal a new bike in January, and everybody thinks it’s the Daytona 660.

Back in August, we found a series of shots showing what appeared to be a Daytona 660 scooting about in the final testing phase.

Fast forward to this week, and Triumph has officially teased an additional glimpse of the thing.

Here’s what the British bike builders posted alongside the suspiciously blacked-out photo (and accompanying countdown date scrawled in red neon):

THE RULES ARE ABOUT TO CHANGE… Head to our story to be the first to find out.” – Triumph Motorcycles ( Instagram )

What will Triumph’s Daytona 660 feature for parts?

In the photo, Triumph’s bike shows off LED lighting, though they’ve blacked out the central torso area of the bike to fortify against (our) prying eyes.

Placing a Daytona 660 against our previous estimations (from those European spy shots), and we can assume that this Daytona 660 has potential for:

The same cast-aluminum wheels

Showa suspension

Nissin stopping power

The same TFT dash and tail as Triumph’s sibling, the Trident 660.

In other words, this Daytona 660 will carry the same base as Triumph’s Trident / Tiger… but with more bodywork.

When is Triumph’s Daytona 660 going to roll out into the market?

Soon.

Triumph’s debut of their Daytona 660 is slotted for the 9th of January 2024 @ 12:00 GMT.

The Hinckley-based brand may not have been prepared to comment at the time of Sutherland’s coverage over at (MCN), but we’re betting there will still be a couple of leaks between now and the big reveal.

What do you think of Triumph’s nearly-here Daytona 660?