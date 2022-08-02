Triumph-Bajaj: 2023 Lineup to Feature Products from New Partnership

Back in February, we covered photos taken of tests being performed on the brainchild of Brit-based bike brand Triumph and Indian moto-mogul Bajaj.

We’ve had an eye on this collaboration (which has been more or less in effect) since 2019, with the focus of both brands being to boost high-volume bike sales.

Now, the small scoots are becoming a reality, with further photos showing the bike being near completion – and we’re curious to see how ‘Triumph’ these bikes really are.

A Triumph motorcycle. Media sourced from RideApart.

“The Bajaj-Triumph portfolio is likely to have engine sizes ranging from 200cc to 250cc,” states the report from RideApart.

“The roadster and scrambler test prototypes shared design cues with Triumph’s Bonneville and Scrambler premium offerings, but in smaller proportions and with a single engine rather than a twin.”

“The bikes produced by this collaboration will be rolled out of a new manufacturing factory in Chakan, near Pune, utilizing Bajaj’s local production expertise.”

A rider testing out a new unit from Triumph-Bajaj. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

Essentially, Triumph is keeping their original clients happy by keeping production of the majority of their bikes in Britain, with this collab being a separate dip into the veritable treasure trove that is the low-production-cost, high-sales-potential of the small-capacity bike industry – and all thanks to the handshake with Bajaj.

Word is out that the first motorcycle to debut could be a machine for the podium at this year’s EICMA; whether a roadster or scrambler, we look forward to seeing the end product, as well as where the duo will place the units on a global scale.

A rider testing out a new unit from Triumph-Bajaj. Media sourced from RideApart.

The sales figures for Triumph-Bajaj will also be fun to squint at when the lineup is out and in the community proper, so we will be sure to keep you updated on anything we hear as it comes down the pipeline; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.