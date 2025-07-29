TOURMASTER Super Warm Waterproof Gloves Review

Review Summary The Tourmaster Super Warm Waterproof Gloves deliver excellent cold-weather performance with Thindown® insulation, a waterproof Aquabarrier® membrane, and a comfortable, adjustable fit. At $119.99, they offer great value for touring and cooler rides, though protection is moderate—pinky-side reinforcement and touchscreen functionality could be better. CE-certified and built with durable materials like cowhide and Superfabric, they’re ideal for spring and fall but too warm for summer. With a 4-year warranty and solid craftsmanship, they’re a smart buy for riders looking to extend their season in comfort. Overall rating: 92.5%. Design 90 Quality 95 Size & Fit 100 Comfort 90 Protection 85 Value for Money 95 Pros Excellent warmth provided by Thindown® insulation without excessive bulk. High-quality construction with durable cowhide chassis and solid stitching. Comfortable fit with accurate sizing and great adjustability. Waterproof and breathable Aquabarrier® membrane keeps hands dry in damp conditions. Touchscreen-compatible forefinger and thumb for quick device use. CE certified to EN 13594, ensuring impact and abrasion resistance. Superfabric and AX Suede reinforcements add durability to the palm and fingers. Double cuff design and multiple straps ensure a secure, adjustable fit. Good value for money at $119.99, with a 4-year warranty. Cons Protection could be improved, especially on the pinky side, which lacks reinforcement. The touchscreen functionality on the forefinger is difficult to use. Initial stiffness until the gloves break in, requiring a few rides for maximum comfort. Not suitable for summer riding due to lack of ventilation and warmth. Lacking additional armor or protection in some areas, especially on the finger knuckles. 93 Buy Now Revzilla Helmet House

Review Summary

If you’re looking for the main takeaways from this review of the Tourmaster Super Warm Waterproof Gloves, here’s a quick summary:

The gloves retail for $119.99 USD and offer an excellent balance of warmth, comfort, and durability.

The Thindown® insulation provides superb warmth without unnecessary bulk.

The design includes Superfabric and AX Suede reinforcements, with a focus on abrasion resistance, although protection could be enhanced in certain areas (e.g., pinky side).

CE certified to EN 13594 for impact and abrasion resistance, though not as heavily armored as racing gloves.

Comfortable, snug fit with accurate sizing and great adjustability for extended rides.

Waterproof and breathable Aquabarrier® membrane ensures dryness in wet conditions, but touchscreen functionality could be improved.

Fantastic value for money with a 4-year warranty, offering good protection, warmth, and long-term durability.

Not ideal for summer riding, but perfect for colder weather touring.







Getting a Grip on Tourmaster’s Super Warm Waterproof Gloves

For my rides in early spring and late fall, I’ve always looked for gear that not only protects but also keeps me comfortable. My previous gloves didn’t cut it. Below 12°C, my hands would freeze and go numb, forcing me to avoid riding in cooler weather altogether. While scrolling through Helmet House’s website, I came across their Super Warm Waterproof Gloves and was eager to see if they would finally let me extend my riding season. Huge thanks to Helmet House for sending them over!





Out of the Box: A Glimpse of Warmth and Protection

When I first unwrapped the Tourmaster gloves, I was impressed by their refined look and lightweight feel. The quality is great, and the stitching looks solid. They’re thinner than I expected, not as bulky as typical winter gloves, but still warm enough for colder riding conditions in early spring and late fall. The only downside is the lack of armor—there’s protection only on the knuckles. Overall, they strike a good balance between comfort and practicality, though I would have liked more protection.



Crafted for Comfort and Durability: The Design Breakdown

Tourmaster clearly prioritized functionality and protection in the design of these gloves. The supple cowhide chassis feels premium and holds up well to daily wear. The gloves feature a double cuff design with two straps that help retain warmth, while a third strap just under the palm provides added adjustability. For protection, the gloves include Superfabric reinforcements on the palm and fingers for abrasion resistance, and armor on the knuckles to guard against impacts. The Aquabarrier® waterproof membrane keeps moisture out while allowing breathability, ensuring dry hands even in damp conditions. The touchscreen-compatible fingertips on the forefinger aren’t great—I found them almost impossible to use—but the thumb worked decently. While not ideal for texting on the go, the touchscreen feature is useful for quick navigation adjustments.

Design Rating: 90%

Built to Last: A Closer Look at Craftsmanship

The gloves are built to last. Every seam and stitch feels solid, and after weeks of testing, there were no loose threads or signs of wear—exactly what I expect from a brand with a strong reputation in touring gear. The overall craftsmanship is excellent, and the gloves hold up well to regular use. The inside material used for warmth is exceptionally soft. These are good quality gloves, made with attention to detail.

Quality Rating: 85%

Snug Yet Flexible: Finding the Perfect Fit





The sizing is accurate, and these gloves fit great. They’re not too tight, and I can wear them for long periods without issue. Tourmaster nails it with their accurate sizing chart—getting the right fit in motorcycle gloves is crucial, and these gloves deliver. I ordered my usual size, and the fit was spot on. They’re snug but not restrictive, leaving enough room for natural finger movement. The double cuff closure ensures a secure fit, and the gloves offer a lot of adjustability, allowing you to perfect the fit for maximum comfort and performance. Overall, these are fantastic fitting gloves.

Size & Fit Rating: 100%

Riding in Comfort: How These Gloves Keep You Cozy





Comfort can make or break a riding glove, and these gloves deliver. The Thindown® insulation is the star of the show, providing warmth without unnecessary bulk. I’ve worn them on multiple rides, and they’ve kept my hands comfortable throughout. The accordion stretch panels allow for better flexibility, which I really appreciated when gripping the bars for extended periods. Initially, they feel a bit stiff, but after a few rides, they broke in beautifully and became much more comfortable. While I haven’t tested them in the cold yet, I’ll be sure to update this section once I get a chance to do so. One thing to note is that these gloves are not suitable for summer riding—your hands will definitely get too hot in warmer weather.

Comfort Rating: 90%

Protection on the Road: A Balance Between Safety and Flexibility





The Tourmaster Super Warm Waterproof Gloves offer decent protection, though there’s room for improvement. While they are CE certified to EN 13594, ensuring a standard of impact and abrasion resistance, the overall protection feels a bit lacking compared to other gloves. They feature abrasive material on the finger knuckles and the side of the hand, adding durability and some crash resistance. However, the pinky side lacks reinforcement, which could be a vulnerable area in the event of a slide. For their intended purpose as touring gloves, they perform well but could benefit from additional protection.

Protection Rating: 75%



If you’re considering a full-gauntlet option, I recommend checking out the Raven Moto Klaw Gauntlet Gloves, which I reviewed separately.



Worth Every Penny? A Breakdown of Value





At $119.99, the Tourmaster Super Warm Waterproof Gloves offer impressive value. While not the most protective gloves available, they strike a good balance between warmth, comfort, and durability. The inclusion of high-quality Thindown® insulation and a waterproof Aquabarrier® membrane ensures your hands stay warm and dry in cooler conditions, making them a solid investment for riders who want to extend their riding season. The gloves also come with a 4-year warranty, which adds extra peace of mind, and their overall build quality is excellent. While you may find gloves with more armor for a higher price, these gloves provide a well-rounded package of performance and affordability for winter touring.

Value for Money Rating: 85%

The Final Word: Are These Gloves a Win for Riders?





The Tourmaster Super Warm Waterproof Gloves are a solid choice for riders seeking reliable warmth and comfort during cooler months. With innovative Thindown® insulation, durable cowhide construction, and a waterproof membrane, these gloves deliver on the essentials for touring riders. While the protection is decent, there’s room for improvement in certain areas, particularly around the pinky side. That said, for the price, they strike a great balance between warmth, comfort, and value. If you’re in the market for a versatile, functional pair of gloves to extend your riding season, these gloves are definitely worth considering.

Overall Rating: 92.5%



Pros

Excellent warmth provided by Thindown® insulation without excessive bulk.

High-quality construction with durable cowhide chassis and solid stitching.

Comfortable fit with accurate sizing and great adjustability.

Waterproof and breathable Aquabarrier® membrane keeps hands dry in damp conditions.

Touchscreen-compatible forefinger and thumb for quick device use.

CE certified to EN 13594, ensuring impact and abrasion resistance.

Superfabric and AX Suede reinforcements add durability to the palm and fingers.

Double cuff design and multiple straps ensure a secure, adjustable fit.

Good value for money at $119.99, with a 4-year warranty.

Cons

Protection could be improved, especially on the pinky side, which lacks reinforcement.

The touchscreen functionality on the forefinger is difficult to use.

Initial stiffness until the gloves break in, requiring a few rides for maximum comfort.

Not suitable for summer riding due to lack of ventilation and warmth.

Lacking additional armor or protection in some areas, especially on the finger knuckles.

Specifications

Manufacturer : Tourmaster Super Warm WP

Price : $119.99

Colors : Black/Grey, Black

Sizes Available : Small – 3XL

Review Period : April – May