Deals We Love This Week: Toolkits, Gear Bags, & Ramps Up to 70% Off!

Being prepared to ride isn’t only about the clothing you wear. This week, we’re looking at some tools and accessories for your bike, along with some bags to hold your essential items and supplies.

Stockton Tool Kits Up to 67% Off

Stockton Chain Breaker and Rivet Tool Kit

Regular Price: $89.99, Sale Price: $29.99 (67% Off)

An essential set of tools for do-it-yourself mechanics, this kit contains everything you need to work on your bike’s chain. It comes in a thermomolded resin case and is suitable for light-to-medium chain maintenance. This kit is designed to handle chains ranging from #35–#630, making it suitable for most bikes with chain drives.

Stockton Roadside Tool Kit



Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: $44.99 (44% Off)

Be prepared for practically any mechanical emergency with this versatile (and highly portable) tool kit. Easy to fit in most saddlebags or storage compartments, this kit is also available in both metric and SAE measurements. It includes multiple wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, and more.

Trackside Gear Bags Up to 70% Off

Trackside Optima Gear Bag

Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: $44.99 (70% Off)

Tough, portable, and spacious, this gear bag is ready to accompany you to any riding event. Made from nylon with 1200D ballistic nylon reinforcements, this bag has dimensions of 30″ x 16″ x 16″—enough to hold your tools, spare gear, and even an extra helmet. It also comes with a shoulder strap; just sling it across your back and you’ll be good to go.

Trackside Zenith Roller Bag



Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $99.99 (29% Off)

A sturdy and roomy offering with locking wheels and a telescopic handle, this gear bag made from 1680D ballistic nylon also features a rigid chassis that retains its shape to protect its contents at all times. Its large main compartment is perfect for holding bigger pieces of gear, and a smaller mesh pocket inside is perfect for accessories. It even has a goggle compartment with fleece lining.

Trackside Ramps Up to 50% Off

Trackside Aluminum Folding Ramp



Regular Price: $159.99, Sale Price: $79.99 (50% Off)

A compact folding ramp that’s only 46″ long when folded, this simple and straightforward ramp is designed for use with motorcycles up to 750 lbs. It also includes a safety strap.

Trackside Heavy Duty Wide Aluminum Folding Ramp



Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $129.99 (35% Off)

Meant for bigger and wider bikes, this heavy-duty version of Trackside’s standard aluminum folding ramp can hold bikes weighing up to 1500 lbs. It’s designed to be lightweight and fold up easily for easy storage, so you’ll be able to use it when you need it and forget about it when you don’t.

