Quad Lock In 2025 – Is It Still The Ultimate Phone Mounting System for Riders?

I want to start by thanking Helmet House for providing me with this Quad Lock gear to review. They’re one of the top motorcycle gear resellers out there, so if you’re in the market for quality gear, they’re a fantastic place to shop.

I’ll admit, I’m a bit directionally challenged. If I haven’t been somewhere before, I can get lost pretty easily. Getting lost on a motorcycle, especially on a backroad with low fuel, is a nightmare—I’ve been there. That’s why having reliable navigation is crucial for me. The Quad Lock system makes it easy to keep my phone visible for directions, so I never have to guess my way through a ride. It’s also great for quickly checking notifications—though, of course, no one should be texting and riding.

Carrying your phone in a pocket? Risky. Tossing it in a backpack? Not practical. The best solution is a secure, purpose-built mount that keeps your device in place while you focus on the road. That’s where Quad Lock comes in—a mounting system designed to keep your phone safe and accessible, no matter where the ride takes you.

Mounting Options: A Solution for Every Ride

No two riders are the same, and neither are their setups. Whether you ride a sportbike, cruiser, scooter, or dirt bike, Quad Lock offers a variety of mounting options to fit your needs. And it doesn’t stop there—this system extends beyond motorcycles to bicycles, cars, and even home use.

Quad Lock provides a wide selection of mounts, with options specifically designed for different vehicles and riding styles. For motorcycles, the lineup includes the Mirror Stem Mount, Brake/Clutch Mount, Scooter Mount, Handlebar Mount, Handlebar Mount PRO, Stem Mount, and Ball Adapter Mount. While I’ll primarily be focusing on motorcycle mounts, it’s worth noting that they also offer options for bicycles and cars, making Quad Lock’s system versatile and adaptable to your needs.

At the heart of the system is the unique Quad Lock mounting mechanism. Each mount is designed to pair seamlessly with Quad Lock’s proprietary phone cases, creating a secure yet easily detachable connection. Over the past six weeks, I’ve been testing the Handlebar Mount PRO to see how well it holds up in real-world conditions, and I’ll dive deeper into my experiences with it.

Regular Mount vs Mount PRO: Key Differences

When choosing between the regular Handlebar Mount and the Handlebar Mount PRO, there are several key differences to consider.

Fit Versatility : The Handlebar Mount PRO offers greater fit versatility, accommodating handlebars from 22mm (⅞”) to 35mm (1-⅜”), with four spacers for a more customizable fit. The regular mount fits handlebars from 22mm (⅞”) to 32mm (1-¼”) and includes three spacers.

: The Handlebar Mount PRO offers greater fit versatility, accommodating handlebars from 22mm (⅞”) to 35mm (1-⅜”), with four spacers for a more customizable fit. The regular mount fits handlebars from 22mm (⅞”) to 32mm (1-¼”) and includes three spacers. Build Quality : The PRO version is made from black anodized CNC machined aluminum, with black stainless steel hardware and a sleek black lever. In contrast, the regular mount is crafted from glass-filled nylon with a blue lever and stainless steel hardware, offering a more standard look.

: The PRO version is made from black anodized CNC machined aluminum, with black stainless steel hardware and a sleek black lever. In contrast, the regular mount is crafted from glass-filled nylon with a blue lever and stainless steel hardware, offering a more standard look. Cable Management : The PRO features discreet cable routing for a cleaner setup when using charging accessories like the weatherproof wireless charging head. The regular mount doesn’t have this cable management feature, requiring more manual routing of cables.

: The PRO features discreet cable routing for a cleaner setup when using charging accessories like the weatherproof wireless charging head. The regular mount doesn’t have this cable management feature, requiring more manual routing of cables. Compatibility: Both mounts are compatible with all Quad Lock accessories, such as the weatherproof wireless charger and vibration dampener.

Conclusion:

The Handlebar Mount PRO offers more versatility, a premium design, and enhanced cable management, making it a better choice for those looking for a refined and adaptable mounting solution. This is why I chose the Handlebar Mount PRO for the review, as it best met my needs for a high-quality and flexible mounting system.

Real-World Mounting Experience

For my review, I used the Quad Lock Handlebar Mount Pro on a Harley-Davidson Sportster. This mount, made from CNC-machined aluminum, blends seamlessly with the bike’s aesthetics while offering increased durability.

Installation:

Determined the correct handlebar diameter and inserted the appropriate spacer.

Secured the mount with the included fastener.

Attached the locking head and adjusted positioning for optimal visibility.

The entire installation process took less than five minutes. Once installed, the mount felt rock-solid, with no noticeable movement.

The Vibration Dampener: Worth the Investment?



In a word—yes.

Motorcycles, especially those with powerful engines, create vibrations that can be harsh on your phone. These high-frequency vibrations can damage internal components, particularly the camera’s image stabilization system. To help mitigate this, Quad Lock offers a Vibration Dampener that absorbs over 90% of the vibrations that can harm your device.

I tested the system both with and without the dampener, and the difference was clear. Without it, the vibrations on my screen were much more noticeable—texts became blurry, and navigation became a shaky mess. Once I added the dampener, the vibrations were significantly reduced, and the screen stayed much clearer. It doesn’t eliminate all vibration, but it makes a world of difference.

Many riders have voiced concerns about phone cameras being damaged by vibrations, so if you’re planning to use your phone for navigation while riding, the dampener is a solid investment to protect your device.

Phone Cases: Standard vs. MAG—Which One is Right for You?

Before diving into mounts, let’s talk about the foundation of the Quad Lock system: the phone case. Every Quad Lock case features the signature locking mechanism on the back, allowing it to connect effortlessly to any Quad Lock mount.

Standard Quad Lock Case:

Durable polycarbonate shell with a TPU outer layer for shock absorption.

Provides excellent device protection without excessive bulk.

Designed exclusively for Quad Lock’s twist-lock system.

Quad Lock MAG Case:

Slimmer profile compared to the standard case.

Includes embedded neodymium magnets for MagSafe compatibility.

Works with both Quad Lock’s twist-lock system and magnetic mounts.

I received both cases from Helmet House, and personally, I prefer the MAG case because it offers more product options that you can purchase. However, if you’re looking to save money, the standard case is more than capable of handling your mounting needs. Additionally, if you don’t plan on purchasing any MagSafe-compatible products, the added functionality of the MAG case might not be necessary.

On-the-Road Performance: Secure, Simple, and Reliable



After covering hundreds of kilometers with the Quad Lock system, it’s clear this setup gets the job done. My phone stays safe and secure for daily use, and when it’s time to ride, the setup is quick and simple. Navigating with maps is a breeze, and I can easily stay connected with notifications, like a reminder from my wife to pick something up on my way home.

What stands out the most is the convenience. I can’t imagine riding without the Quad Lock now—it’s absolutely fantastic. The mount keeps my phone securely attached, even during aggressive acceleration, braking, or over rough roads. The locking mechanism gives a satisfying “click” when engaged, offering peace of mind that my phone isn’t going anywhere.

Key Takeaways

The phone stays securely attached through all riding conditions.

The vibration dampener makes a noticeable difference in reducing screen shake.

The mount’s low profile ensures it doesn’t interfere with riding posture or aesthetics.

USB Weatherproof Charging Head: A Game Changer for Long Rides

The USB Weatherproof Charging Head from Quad Lock is incredibly easy to install. I already had a trickle charge setup on my bike, so all I had to do was attach the charging head to the mount and plug it into the trickle charge piece. That was it—simple and hassle-free.

For me, the biggest issue when using my phone for navigation on long rides is battery drain. If I’m leading a ride with maps on for 2-3 hours, my phone is usually close to dead by the end of the ride. With the wireless charging head, that problem is completely solved. It keeps my phone charged throughout the ride, ensuring I have enough battery for navigation and emergencies.

While it’s probably not ideal to have your phone constantly plugged in for battery health, it’s far better than running out of battery mid-ride. Having a charged phone for the ride back is absolutely worth the trade-off.

Final Thoughts

Quad Lock has earned its reputation as a top-tier mounting solution. The combination of secure attachment, ease of use, and a wide range of accessories makes it a must-have for any rider. Whether you’re an urban commuter or a long-distance tourer, this system ensures your phone stays secure and functional throughout every ride.

Pros:

Rock-solid mounting system with easy one-handed operation.

Versatile range of mounts and accessories.

Premium materials and build quality.

Optional vibration dampener significantly reduces harmful effects on your phone.

Cons:

Premium pricing compared to some competitors.

Some riders may prefer a slimmer case option.

If you’re looking for a reliable and well-designed phone mount, Quad Lock is the gold standard. This system doesn’t just keep your phone safe—it makes using your phone on the road easier, more convenient, and safer.

