The Ride Is Calling Charity Campaign Raised Over $100,000

A Heck of a Month-Long Campaign

The Ride Is Calling was a charity campaign that Comoto (owners of Revzilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles) put on during the month of June. Well, a company representative just let me know that the campaign was successful. It managed to raise more than $100,000 for the National Motorcycle Safety Fund, The Kurt Caselli Foundation, and Motorcycle Relief Project.

“The Comoto family of brands has been humbled by the outpouring of support for our efforts to raise funds for our non-profit partners,” said Ken Murphy, CEO of Comoto Holdings. “A record-setting weekend of over 3,000 motorcyclists participating to support these causes is proof-positive that the motorcycling community is thriving.”

One of the biggest things included in the campaign was the ride that was held in conjunction with the Rever app on June 19 to 21. I posted about how this ride was going to happen a while back, and I was one of the 3,030 participants during that weekend ride. It’s great to know the riding I did that weekend helped raise money for worthy causes.

“We are really pleased that the motorcycling community came together to ride what equates to 10 times around the world in a single weekend,” said Justin Bradshaw, Co-founder of Rever. “To have REVERs technology lend a hand in making these generous donations possible is extremely rewarding for us.”

In addition to that, all of the brick and mortar stores donated five percent of all in-store and curbside pick-up sales to reach the total. It’s cool to see this, and I hope Comoto puts on more charity campaigns like this.