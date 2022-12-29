The Quail 2023: Celebrating 20 Years of ‘A Motorsports Gathering’

Every year, The Quail provides an exceptional experience to motorsport enthusiasts around the globe; with the annual rundown of rare cars, bikes and sapiens, there’s really no better place to rub shoulders with like-minded individuals, sip a flute of quality bubbly and support of some of the most anticipated motor events of the season.

To this effect, The Quail has just released the dates for their 2023 to-do’s, celebrating a hefty 20-year anniversary for ‘The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering,’ as well as “the 25th anniversary of The Quail Rally and the return of two-wheeled favorites at the 13th annual The Quail Motorcycle Gathering and The Quail Ride.”

Coverage of the prestigious motorcar/motorsports event, The Quail. Media sourced from The Quail’s relevant press release.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is slotted to start at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club on May 6, kicking off the event with The Quail Ride on Friday, May 5.

Over 100 miles of Monterey Peninsula will provide a truly scenic scoot through Monterey Peninsula back roads, with victuals covered for both lunch and supper.

The day after, we’re told by the relevant press release that “more than 300 vintage and modern motorcycles, scooters and bicycles will be on display, including 2023 featured classes for Italian and Single motorcycles, 1970s Vintage Muscle and ‘Bring on the Baggers.”

Eleven classes in total will represent our good two-wheeled legacy, so be sure to stay tuned for ticket availability/pricing and we’ll do our part keeping you up-to-date on everything coming down the pipeline until then.

