The Quail Gathering’s 2022 ‘Best in Show’ Award Goes To…

The Quail Gathering is, in a word, the penultimate icon of the motorcycle community.

Being a Concours d’Elegance motorcycle rally, over 3,200 connoisseurs, exhibitors, racers, and other key members of our society come together to celebrate the finest our industry has to offer – from heritage machines of the past to concepts of the future and everything else in between.

It’s easy to arrive, tough to leave, and the lineup of machines is second to none – which is why a recent press release giving us the winner of The Quail Gathering’s ‘Best in Show’ (after more than 2.5 years of static) is more than pertinent for wBW’s Tuesday docket of dailies.

Ready to see who won?

Out of 250 entrants, The Quail Gathering’s ‘Best in Show’ has been awarded to…

A gorgeous 1951 Vincent Rapide owned by Max Hazan!

This contest purportedly covered “the most significant bikes in motorcycling history,” with the Vincent Rapide also capturing a Design and Style Award for its lucky owner.

All told, this year’s iteration of The Quail was more than successful – and Gordon McCall, Director of Motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events, is grateful for the return to some semblance of normalcy.

“The success of this year’s The Quail Motorcycle Gathering was truly overwhelming,” says McCall

“From the immense support of our incredible sponsors to the amazing spectators and the diverse demonstration of remarkable motorcycles and classic cars, we are so proud to have come back stronger than ever and are excited to see what 2023 will bring.”

Would you chuck over a bit of extra green to attend The Quail? If you have, what was your favorite part about the event?

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.