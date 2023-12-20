The Motorcycles of CES 2024: Who’s Going, and What to Expect

|
Many still believe the future of motorcycles is electric.
For the above hopeful souls, there is no better place to catch up on the latest hype-happy, zero-emission tech than the Consumer Electronics Show, or “CES.”
Gunning for a place on this year’s stage is a modest mingle of motorcycle brands keen on showing that they are at the forefront of contributing to the future of motorcycling.
CES 2024: Who’s Going?
Amongst the hundreds of exhibitors, we’re watching out for four motorcycle marques. Honda Motors will be in attendance as well as Damon Motors, with Verge Motorcycles and Yadea contributing their own techy advancements (CES).
Damon’s CEO, in particular, is jazzed at being a part of this year’s efforts:
|
– Jay Giraud, CEO, Damon Motors (Financial Post)
What’s everybody bringing to the show?
Here’s what we have from information gleaned across the web (and various press releases):
Honda Motor co.
On January 9, 2024 at 10:30am, Honda will show off their fleet of electric motorcycles. The move aligns perfectly with the brand’s drive to punt out “30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units” (Honda).
Damon Motors
For Damon, returning to CES 2024 is a welcome home (BusinessWire).
Back in 2020, the brand’s attendance at CES was what gave exposure to their flagship HyperSport motorcycle, a bike that also won the 2020 CES Best in Innovation award for its innovative technology.
This time, the bike posited to the CES podium is the HyperSport’s sibling, christened the “Hyperfighter.”
|
– Jay Giraud, CEO, Damon Motors (Financial Post)
Verge Motorcycles
Verge may not be necessarily forthcoming about what they’re bringing to CES 2024, but we can loko at what they’ve provided to previous shows in 2023 to get an inkling of what they’re up to for CES 2024.
- Verge revealed their top-tier TS Ultra at EICMA 2023
- CES 2023 saw Verge revealing their TS (Powersports Business)
Based on the above, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the company releasing a new kind of TS variant for the next season’s worth of shenanigans. Yadea’s also “the world’s first bike brand to use Tesla NACS chargers,” so there’s certainly room here for additional techy novelties.
Yadea
In coverage posted from the brand to X (Twitter), Yadea stated that they would bring “the latest innovative technologies and thrilling products” to this year’s CES.
Considering Yadea’s efforts at CES 2023 included publishing their Keeness VFD (as well as a smaller scooter called the E150), we wouldn’t put it past the brand to give us a new kind of machine (Powersports Business).
Where can I see these brands at CES?
Want to see these four brands at CES 2024? Here’s a list of the halls and booths for each company:
- Honda Motors: LVCC, North Hall — Booth 10015
- Damon Motors: “Within the NXP® Semiconductors booth CP-19”
- Verge Motorcycles: LVCC, North Hall — Booth 10351
- Yadea: LVCC, North Hall — Booth 10137
Which brands are you excited to see at CES 2024?