The Motorcycles of CES 2024: Who’s Going, and What to Expect

CES 2024 to feature brands such as Honda Motors, Damon Motors, Verge Motorcycles and Yadea

Honda to showcase their incubating EV fleet

Damon to come full circle in presenting their Hyperfighter

Many still believe the future of motorcycles is electric.

For the above hopeful souls, there is no better place to catch up on the latest hype-happy, zero-emission tech than the Consumer Electronics Show, or “CES.”

Gunning for a place on this year’s stage is a modest mingle of motorcycle brands keen on showing that they are at the forefront of contributing to the future of motorcycling.

Verge Motorcycles’ TS. Media provided by Verge Motorcycles.

CES 2024: Who’s Going?

Amongst the hundreds of exhibitors, we’re watching out for four motorcycle marques. Honda Motors will be in attendance as well as Damon Motors, with Verge Motorcycles and Yadea contributing their own techy advancements (CES).

Damon’s CEO, in particular, is jazzed at being a part of this year’s efforts:

We’re eager to give CES attendees an up-close look at the future of motorcycling with our HyperFighter superbike.” – Jay Giraud, CEO, Damon Motors ( Financial Post )

Honda’s sneak-peek of their electric motorcycle fleet. Media provided by Honda.

What’s everybody bringing to the show?

Here’s what we have from information gleaned across the web (and various press releases):

Honda Motor co.

On January 9, 2024 at 10:30am, Honda will show off their fleet of electric motorcycles. The move aligns perfectly with the brand’s drive to punt out “30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units” (Honda).

Damon’s Hyperfighter. Media provided by Damon Motors.

Damon Motors

For Damon, returning to CES 2024 is a welcome home (BusinessWire).

Back in 2020, the brand’s attendance at CES was what gave exposure to their flagship HyperSport motorcycle, a bike that also won the 2020 CES Best in Innovation award for its innovative technology.

This time, the bike posited to the CES podium is the HyperSport’s sibling, christened the “Hyperfighter.”

CES 2020 is where it all started for us, and we’re excited to be back… We’ll also be making key partnership announcements that will further our mission to create the industry’s smartest, safest, and most powerful motorcycles.” – Jay Giraud, CEO, Damon Motors ( Financial Post )

Verge Motorcycles’ TS. Media provided by Verge Motorcycles.

Verge Motorcycles

Verge may not be necessarily forthcoming about what they’re bringing to CES 2024, but we can loko at what they’ve provided to previous shows in 2023 to get an inkling of what they’re up to for CES 2024.

Based on the above, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the company releasing a new kind of TS variant for the next season’s worth of shenanigans. Yadea’s also “the world’s first bike brand to use Tesla NACS chargers,” so there’s certainly room here for additional techy novelties.

Yadea’s Keeness. Media provided by Yadea.

Yadea

In coverage posted from the brand to X (Twitter), Yadea stated that they would bring “the latest innovative technologies and thrilling products” to this year’s CES.

Considering Yadea’s efforts at CES 2023 included publishing their Keeness VFD (as well as a smaller scooter called the E150), we wouldn’t put it past the brand to give us a new kind of machine (Powersports Business).

Yadea’s Keeness. Media provided by Yadea.

Where can I see these brands at CES?

Want to see these four brands at CES 2024? Here’s a list of the halls and booths for each company:

Honda Motors: LVCC, North Hall — Booth 10015

Damon Motors: “Within the NXP® Semiconductors booth CP-19”

Verge Motorcycles: LVCC, North Hall — Booth 10351

Yadea: LVCC, North Hall — Booth 10137

Which brands are you excited to see at CES 2024?