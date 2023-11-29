Electric Everything: Yadea’s KEMPER Has 420lb-ft of Torque

To those in our good Powersports industry who still give a thumbs-up to the “more is better” mantra, Yadea’s newer electric offering appears to have been developed just for you.

Meet the Yadea KEMPER, a zero-emission bike sporting a 40kW mid-drive motor and a monstrous maximum wheel torque of 570 Nm, or 420ft-lb.

A view of Yadea’s Kemper at EICMA 2023. Media provided by Yadea.

Despite the insane levels of yank, the Kamper’s motor purportedly flings this machine from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed rating just shy of 100mph.

So, how does this electric motorcycle compare to others on the market today?

Energica’s current Ego. Media provided by Energica.

Contrasted against Energica’s Ego of 3 years back (2020), we start to see some interesting comparisons.

The Ego may sport only 200-215Nm (or 158.5ft-lbs) of torque, but she’s the fastest production bike on two wheels… as of 2020, at any rate.

Wikipedia ranks the Ego at the top of their list of “fastest production motorcycles by acceleration:” 0-60 in 2.6 seconds (yikes), while simultaneously boasting 400km of range (presumably not blasting the bike’s top speed of 150mph the entire way).

Where does this leave the KEMPER?

A view of Yadea’s Kemperat EICMA 2023. Media provided by Yadea.

Given that torque is a more natural symptom of electric performance, nowhere particularly uncommon – though the list of electronic perks certainly do add an air of luxury to the thing:

7” TFT dash featuring battery monitoring, controller, tire pressure and temperature, and vehicle diagnostics

Yadea Smart Assistant (through Yadea App)

1080P dash cam with built-in video stabilization and automatic footage security in the event of a collision

Yadea App offerings, including smart unlocking, smart control, GPS tracking, security monitoring, anti-theft measures

A view of Yadea’s Kemper RC (basically a Kemper with fairings). Media provided by Yadea.

Yadea’s coverage tells us that the KEMPER’s electronics work well alongside a Bosch dual ABS+TCS system, with Brembo handling the brake duties (4-piston radial caliper at the front, 2-piston at the rear) and KYB units chosen for high-performance shock absorption in the suspension department.

What do you think of the Yadea Kemper?