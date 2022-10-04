The Honda Hornet Returns

Honda’s finally released the newest iteration of their iconic ‘Hornet’ marque – and it’s a stout contender for the Yamaha MT-07.
This newest addition to the nest complements the original 1998 CB600F Hornet – known for her punchy power and great handling – as well as other models sporting everything from sport touring, to flat-out, race-ready DNA.
Every Hornet model boasted two things: a fun scoot, and a great bang-for-buck pricetag; we’re told this piece of pretty is no different, so let’s dig in and see what Honda gave us for the coming riding seasons.
As per the 2007 RR-derived variant, Honda’s 2023 CB750 Hornet sports aggressive styling, with the bike herself having been “developed to attract younger riders looking for a serious move-up” (via Honda’s press release).
A 755cc, Unicam cylinder head punts out 67.5kW/90.5hp of peak power @ 9,500rpm with 75Nm of yank @ 7,250rpm, driving a 419lb/190kg package on an ultra-lightweight, 16.6kg steel frame with full Showa suspension, Nissin calipers and enough high-spec running enough gear to pay rent AND complement the landlord.
For electronics, the Hornet carries three default rider modes (RAIN, STANDARD and SPORT), as well as three different levels of Engine Power, Engine Brake and HSTC (with integrated Wheelie Control) – all with customisation options between the three levels for the ultimate scoot.
One of the main perks of this particular Hornet, though, has got to be that she carries zero excess mass and follows a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 0.48hp/kg, or 4.6lb/hp (compared to the 2022 Yamaha MT-07’s 5.4lb/hp).
“Before starting this project, we thought long and hard about what kind of performance we wanted to give to the rider,” explains Mr, Fuyuki Hosokawa, the Test Project Leader of Honda R&D.
“We knew that it was essential to keep the classic Hornet top end power ‘hit’ and at the same time, as a new generation Hornet for modern times, we wanted the engine to have a really strong torquey feel and ‘throbbing’ sensation at low to mid rpm.”
“To get the kind of performance and lightweight handling we wanted, we knew we had to develop an all-new short-stroke twin-cylinder engine, with a 270° crankshaft…[delivering] that top-end rush [and] also the sporty low-down torque, ideal for riding in urban environments and powering out of corners on the open road.”
Here’s the full nitty-gritty specs list you can ex-’spec’-t from Honda’s newest Streetfighter concept:
|ENGINE
|Engine Type
|Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270° crank and uni-cam
|Engine Displacement
|755cc
|Bore x Stroke (mm)
|87mm x 63.5mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Max. Power Output
|67.5kW @ 9,500rpm
|Max. Torque
|75Nm @ 7,250rpm
|Noise Level (dB)
|Lwot – 77.5; Lurban – 73.5
|Max Speed
|205 km/h
|Oil Capacity
|3.8L
|Starter
|Electric
|FUEL SYSTEM
|Carburation
|PGM-FI electronic injection
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|15.2L
|CO2 Emissions WMTC
|100 g/km
|Fuel Consumption
|23km/l – 4.35l/100km
|ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
|Battery Capacity
|12v 7.4Ah
|DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch Type
|Wet multiple, Assisted slipper clutch
|Transmission Type
|6 speed Manual Transmission
|Final Drive
|Chain
|FRAME
|Frame Type
|Steel diamond
|CHASSIS
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|2,090mm x 780mm x 1,085mm
|Wheelbase
|1,420mm
|Caster Angle
|25˚
|Trail
|99mm
|Seat Height
|795mm
|Ground Clearance
|140mm
|Kerb Weight
|190kg
|Turning radius
|2.7m
|SUSPENSION
|Suspension Front
|Showa 41mm SFF-BPTMTM USD, 130mm travel
|Suspension Rear
|Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 150mm travel
|WHEELS
|Wheels Front
|5Y-Spoke Cast Aluminium
|Wheels Rear
|5Y-Spoke Cast Aluminium
|Tyres Front
|120/70ZR-17
|Tyres Rear
|160/60ZR-17
|BRAKES
|ABS Type
|2 channel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 296mm x 4mm disc with Nissin radial mount 4 piston calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single 240mm x 5mm disc with single piston caliper
|INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS
|Instruments
|TFT screen
|Headlight
|LED
|Taillight
|LED
|Connectivity
|HSVC
|USB
|Type C
|Auto Winker Cancel
|Yes
|Security System
|HISS
|Additional Features
|ESS, 4 Riding Modes
No indicator has been yet given on the debut date of the Hornet’s production fleets, though we have been told that the price tag will be a very comfy £6999 (via MCN); stay tuned for updates as they come trickling down the proverbial pipeline – we’ll make sure to curate the best of the latest and toss it at you twice a week in our newsletter (make sure to subscribe to that).
