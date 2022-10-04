The Honda Hornet Returns

Honda’s finally released the newest iteration of their iconic ‘Hornet’ marque – and it’s a stout contender for the Yamaha MT-07.

This newest addition to the nest complements the original 1998 CB600F Hornet – known for her punchy power and great handling – as well as other models sporting everything from sport touring, to flat-out, race-ready DNA.

Every Hornet model boasted two things: a fun scoot, and a great bang-for-buck pricetag; we’re told this piece of pretty is no different, so let’s dig in and see what Honda gave us for the coming riding seasons.

As per the 2007 RR-derived variant, Honda’s 2023 CB750 Hornet sports aggressive styling, with the bike herself having been “developed to attract younger riders looking for a serious move-up” (via Honda’s press release).

A 755cc, Unicam cylinder head punts out 67.5kW/90.5hp of peak power @ 9,500rpm with 75Nm of yank @ 7,250rpm, driving a 419lb/190kg package on an ultra-lightweight, 16.6kg steel frame with full Showa suspension, Nissin calipers and enough high-spec running enough gear to pay rent AND complement the landlord.

Honda’s all-new 2023 CB750 Hornet: A new middleweight contender for the Yamaha MT-07. Medias sourced from Honda’s relevant press release.

For electronics, the Hornet carries three default rider modes (RAIN, STANDARD and SPORT), as well as three different levels of Engine Power, Engine Brake and HSTC (with integrated Wheelie Control) – all with customisation options between the three levels for the ultimate scoot.

One of the main perks of this particular Hornet, though, has got to be that she carries zero excess mass and follows a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 0.48hp/kg, or 4.6lb/hp (compared to the 2022 Yamaha MT-07’s 5.4lb/hp).

“Before starting this project, we thought long and hard about what kind of performance we wanted to give to the rider,” explains Mr, Fuyuki Hosokawa, the Test Project Leader of Honda R&D.

“We knew that it was essential to keep the classic Hornet top end power ‘hit’ and at the same time, as a new generation Hornet for modern times, we wanted the engine to have a really strong torquey feel and ‘throbbing’ sensation at low to mid rpm.”

“To get the kind of performance and lightweight handling we wanted, we knew we had to develop an all-new short-stroke twin-cylinder engine, with a 270° crankshaft…[delivering] that top-end rush [and] also the sporty low-down torque, ideal for riding in urban environments and powering out of corners on the open road.”

Here’s the full nitty-gritty specs list you can ex-’spec’-t from Honda’s newest Streetfighter concept:

ENGINE Engine Type Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270° crank and uni-cam Engine Displacement 755cc Bore x Stroke (mm) 87mm x 63.5mm Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Max. Power Output 67.5kW @ 9,500rpm Max. Torque 75Nm @ 7,250rpm Noise Level (dB) Lwot – 77.5; Lurban – 73.5 Max Speed 205 km/h Oil Capacity 3.8L Starter Electric FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic injection Fuel Tank Capacity 15.2L CO2 Emissions WMTC 100 g/km Fuel Consumption 23km/l – 4.35l/100km ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Battery Capacity 12v 7.4Ah DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multiple, Assisted slipper clutch Transmission Type 6 speed Manual Transmission Final Drive Chain FRAME Frame Type Steel diamond CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2,090mm x 780mm x 1,085mm Wheelbase 1,420mm Caster Angle 25˚ Trail 99mm Seat Height 795mm Ground Clearance 140mm Kerb Weight 190kg Turning radius 2.7m SUSPENSION Suspension Front Showa 41mm SFF-BPTMTM USD, 130mm travel Suspension Rear Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 150mm travel WHEELS Wheels Front 5Y-Spoke Cast Aluminium Wheels Rear 5Y-Spoke Cast Aluminium Tyres Front 120/70ZR-17 Tyres Rear 160/60ZR-17 BRAKES ABS Type 2 channel Brakes Front Dual 296mm x 4mm disc with Nissin radial mount 4 piston calipers Brakes Rear Single 240mm x 5mm disc with single piston caliper INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments TFT screen Headlight LED Taillight LED Connectivity HSVC USB Type C Auto Winker Cancel Yes Security System HISS Additional Features ESS, 4 Riding Modes

No indicator has been yet given on the debut date of the Hornet’s production fleets, though we have been told that the price tag will be a very comfy £6999 (via MCN); stay tuned for updates as they come trickling down the proverbial pipeline – we’ll make sure to curate the best of the latest and toss it at you twice a week in our newsletter (make sure to subscribe to that).

What do you think?

Comment down below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.