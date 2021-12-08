“The Great Getaway”: BMW and Elephant Moto Open 2022 Motorcycle Tour Locations

8-day rides on heritage motorcycles for Costa Rica, Portugal and the US

Previously on wBW, we covered the creation of “The Wal” – a modded-out BMW R18 done up in commemoration of Motorrad’s #SOULFUEL movement.

Now, the German motorcycle manufacturer has officially presented the locations that will be available for the 2022 season of “The Great Getaway”. Presented by the same #SOULFUEL movement, the focus is ‘pure riding’ – and with locations in Costa Rica, Portugal and the US, we’re thinking the view will be pretty amazing.

We’re talking 8 days of riding (10 days total) on “the ‘Big Boxer’ R 18 family of Heritage motorcycles,” (for which the movement was created), traveling 150/200 kms per day (starting in Portland, OR), with breathtaking routes and scenery courtesy of the relaxed cruise pace – oh, and the website states that they “take care of everything.”

That includes “top notch accommodation in fabulous hotels,” “exceptional dining experiences,” and “immersive local experiences” with “fully supported…BMW Motorrad-certified tour guides,” according tothe official website of The Great Getaway.

“You and your R 18 will cruise along rugged coasts, through dense forests and past mountains and waterfalls,” states a report from The Journal.

“The participants will get to know hidden places and exciting people, indulge in local and international cuisine and recharge their batteries for the next day in accommodation specially tailored to each tour.”

Fancy getting a lean on? The report also tells us that the American events will “run in late summer and early fall” and will be located in the Pacific Northwest.

Here’s a list of what to expect for the American side of the tour, according to the official website of The Great Getaway:

Columbia River Gorge

Portland urban day

Farm to table dining experiences

Fireside chats

Campground coffee

Artisan brewery and distillery tours.

American Western BBQ

Pacific coast seafood

Endless Mountains and forest roads

Mt St Helens National Park

Mt Rainier National Park

Outdoor Glamping experience

Snoqualmie Falls

Seattle waterfront and nightlife

Classic American cafes and dinners

Willamette valley wine country

Famous Oregon Coast

Wine tasting

Fly fishing

Axe throwing

The Great Getaway also states that these tours will involve riding for a short/medium duration and will be perfect for the beginning/intermediate rider (or an experienced rider, if you’re just coming along for the jaw-dropping view).

Pricing is a bit hefty, but considering it covers a great load of the staying cost, it could be worse: €6,950 EUR ($7884.98 USD), with an extra €1,375 EUR ($1559.98 USD) surcharge, should you want a room to yourself.

Tour schedule (US)

Day 1

Arrival to Portland

Day 2

Portland Urban Day

Day 3

Portland to Skamania

Day 4

Skamania to Crystal Sky Camp

Day 5

Crystal Sky Camp to Suncadia

Day 6

Suncadia to Seattle

Day 7

Seattle to Long Beach

Day 8

Long Beach to Salishan Coastal Lodge

Day 9

Salishan Coastal Lodge to Portland

Day 10

Departure

What tours have you taken? Were they endorsed by a brand or your own concoction of locations? Drop a comment below letting us know what you think – we love hearing from you.

*All media courtesy of The Great Getaway with photos taken from previous motorcycle tours*