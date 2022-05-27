The BMW Motorrad Urban Collection

BMW has just created a new assemblage of accessories to complement the original Black Collection, with tank bags, backpacks and side/rear bags to spare.

BMW’s Urban Collection, featuring tank bags, backpacks and side/rear bags to spare. Photo Courtesy of CycleNews.

The BMW Urban Collection, according to BMW’s press release on Cycle News, is “made of high-quality and easy-care materials (outer material 100% PA with TPU coating, lining 100% PES), [combining] high durability and functionality with cool design.”

the Tank Bag Urban Collection Small (5 liters). Photo courtesy of Cycle News.

The Bavarian-based brand is known for its style and commitment to quality, so having an additional dump of top-spec accessories to rummage around in is more than acceptable to round out the coming weekend.

Here’s the contents of the collection, complete with sizes:

The Tank Bag Urban Collection Large (GS) – for steeply-sloped tanks, featuring 11-16 litres of space

The Tank Bag Urban Collection Large – for semi-circular tanks, featuring 11-16 litres of space

The Tank Bag Urban Collection Small , featuring 5 litres of space

The Urban Collection Backpack , featuring 20 litres of space

The Side Bags Urban Collection Large , featuring 16 litres of space

The Side Bags Urban Collection Small , featuring 10 litres of space

The Urban Collection Rear Bags Large , with an extra zip for expanding the volume from 50 to 60 liters or from 37 to 45 liters.

The Urban Collection Rear Bags Small , with an extra zip for expanding the volume fromfrom 37 to 45 liters.

The Urban Collection Backpack. Photo courtesy of CycleNews.

With such a versatile lineup, we’re expecting the BMW Urban Collection to be spied on more than a few Beemers for the summer season.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think and as ever – stay sade on the twisties.