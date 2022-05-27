The BMW Motorrad Urban Collection

BMW has just created a new assemblage of accessories to complement the original Black Collection, with tank bags, backpacks and side/rear bags to spare.
Let’s get into it.
The BMW Urban Collection, according to BMW’s press release on Cycle News, is “made of high-quality and easy-care materials (outer material 100% PA with TPU coating, lining 100% PES), [combining] high durability and functionality with cool design.”
The Bavarian-based brand is known for its style and commitment to quality, so having an additional dump of top-spec accessories to rummage around in is more than acceptable to round out the coming weekend.
Here’s the contents of the collection, complete with sizes:
- The Tank Bag Urban Collection Large (GS) – for steeply-sloped tanks, featuring 11-16 litres of space
- The Tank Bag Urban Collection Large – for semi-circular tanks, featuring 11-16 litres of space
- The Tank Bag Urban Collection Small, featuring 5 litres of space
- The Urban Collection Backpack, featuring 20 litres of space
- The Side Bags Urban Collection Large, featuring 16 litres of space
- The Side Bags Urban Collection Small, featuring 10 litres of space
- The Urban Collection Large Side Bag
- The Urban Collection Rear Bags Large, with an extra zip for expanding the volume from 50 to 60 liters or from 37 to 45 liters.
- The Urban Collection Rear Bags Small, with an extra zip for expanding the volume fromfrom 37 to 45 liters.
With such a versatile lineup, we’re expecting the BMW Urban Collection to be spied on more than a few Beemers for the summer season.
Drop a comment below letting us know what you think and as ever – stay sade on the twisties.