The 2024 Honda CRF Range 

Team Honda may be struggling on the 2023 MotoGP circuit, but they’ve crushed this AMA Supercross season with brand new levels of winningness… a triple-crown sweep, actually.
The trifecta of trophy snatches were performed courtesy of Honda’s Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence, both of which contributed to the 450SX main event and 250SX East-West Showdown results, with Sexton finishing off the premier-class championship with a stunning 372 points.
“It’s been an unprecedented year for Honda and the CRF Performance line,” enthuses Brandon Wilson, Honda America’s Manager of Sports & Experiential, in a recent press release.
“Team Honda HRC has done an incredible job of showcasing just how capable Honda’s dirt bikes are. The knowledge gained from our championship-winning racing efforts trickles down to every model in the lineup, and even to the fun, friendly CRF Trail models, helping owners to make outdoor memories with family and friends.”
In commemoration of 2023’s successes, we see Honda’s iconic Competition Racer Four-strokes (CRF) resurrected for a fresh head start into 2024.
Honda’s 2024 CRF Performance Line
- CRF450R
- CRF450RWE
- CRF450R-S
- CRF450RX
- CRF450X
- CRF450RL
- CRF250R
- CRF250RX
- CRF150R
Honda’s 2024 CRF Trail Line
- CRF250F
- CRF125F
- CRF110F
- CRF50F
As far as we can tell, Honda’s not done anything spectacular to their 2024 lineup of CRF models – the big changes were had in 2023’s CRF lineup.
That being said, this year DOES show a moderate price increase of every model, so consider the tag uptick a minor inconvenience in the face of owning a brand-spankin’ new 2024 machine, and you’re golden.
Here are the MRSPs, available colors, and availability dates for Honda’s 2024 CRF range:
2024 CRF450R
- MSRP: $9,699
- Color: Red
- Available: July 2023
2024 CRF450WE
- MSRP: $12,499
- Color: Red
- Available: September 2023
2024 CRF450R-S
- MSRP: $8,899
- Color: Red
- Available: August 2023
2024 CRF450RX
- MSRP: $9,999
- Color: Red
- Available: July 2023
2024 CRF450X
- MSRP: $9,899
- Color: Red
- Available: September 2023
2024 CRF450RL
- MSRP: $10,099
- Color: Red
- Available: October 2023
2024 CRF250R
- MSRP: $8,299
- Color: Red
- Available: July 2023
2024 CRF250RX
- MSRP: $8,699
- Color: Red
- Available: July 2023
2024 CRF150R
- MSRP
- CRF150R: $5,399
- CRF150RB (Big Wheel): $5,599
- Color: Red
- Available: August 2023
2024 CRF250F
- MSRP: $4,999
- Color: Red
- Available: September 2023
2024 CRF125F
- MSRP
- CRF125F: $3,499
- CRF125FB (Big Wheel): $3,899
- Color: Red
- Available: July 2023
2024 CRF110F
- MSRP: $2,699
- Colors: Red; White
- Available: July 2023
2024 CRF50F
- MSRP: $1,799
- Colors: Red; White
- Available: July 2023