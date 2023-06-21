The 2024 Honda CRF Range 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Team Honda may be struggling on the 2023 MotoGP circuit, but they’ve crushed this AMA Supercross season with brand new levels of winningness… a triple-crown sweep, actually.

The trifecta of trophy snatches were performed courtesy of Honda’s Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence, both of which contributed to the 450SX main event and 250SX East-West Showdown results, with Sexton finishing off the premier-class championship with a stunning 372 points.

Honda’s 2024 CRF models, returned for a new year of trophy-snatching! Media sourced from Honda.

“It’s been an unprecedented year for Honda and the CRF Performance line,” enthuses Brandon Wilson, Honda America’s Manager of Sports & Experiential, in a recent press release.

“Team Honda HRC has done an incredible job of showcasing just how capable Honda’s dirt bikes are. The knowledge gained from our championship-winning racing efforts trickles down to every model in the lineup, and even to the fun, friendly CRF Trail models, helping owners to make outdoor memories with family and friends.”

In commemoration of 2023’s successes, we see Honda’s iconic Competition Racer Four-strokes (CRF) resurrected for a fresh head start into 2024.

Honda’s 2024 CRF Performance Line

CRF450R

CRF450RWE

CRF450R-S

CRF450RX

CRF450X

CRF450RL

CRF250R

CRF250RX

CRF150R

Honda’s 2024 CRF Trail Line

CRF250F

CRF125F

CRF110F

CRF50F

As far as we can tell, Honda’s not done anything spectacular to their 2024 lineup of CRF models – the big changes were had in 2023’s CRF lineup.

That being said, this year DOES show a moderate price increase of every model, so consider the tag uptick a minor inconvenience in the face of owning a brand-spankin’ new 2024 machine, and you’re golden.

Here are the MRSPs, available colors, and availability dates for Honda’s 2024 CRF range:

2024 CRF450R

MSRP: $9,699

Color: Red

Available: July 2023

2024 CRF450WE

MSRP: $12,499

Color: Red

Available: September 2023

2024 CRF450 R-S

MSRP: $8,899

Color: Red

Available: August 2023

2024 CRF450RX

MSRP: $9,999

Color: Red

Available: July 2023

2024 CRF450X

MSRP: $9,899

Color: Red

Available: September 2023

2024 CRF450RL

MSRP: $10,099

Color: Red

Available: October 2023

2024 CRF250R

MSRP: $8,299

Color: Red

Available: July 2023

2024 CRF250RX

MSRP: $8,699

Color: Red

Available: July 2023

2024 CRF150R

MSRP CRF150R: $5,399 CRF150RB (Big Wheel): $5,599

Color: Red

Available: August 2023

2024 CRF250F

MSRP: $4,999

Color: Red

Available: September 2023

2024 CRF125F

MSRP CRF125F: $3,499 CRF125FB (Big Wheel): $3,899

Color: Red

Available: July 2023

2024 CRF110F

MSRP: $2,699

Colors: Red; White

Available: July 2023

2024 CRF50F

MSRP: $1,799

Colors: Red; White

Available: July 2023