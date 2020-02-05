The 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite Updates Released

This Is a True Elite Machine

The 2020 model updates are rolling out. The new bikes have already been announced and now companies are rolling out updates to models that have been out already. The 2020 Roadmaster Elite is the latest from Indian Motorcycle. This is likely in direct response to the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide that I wrote about the other day.

The 2020 Roadmaster Elite is a limited-edition motorcycle. It’s a high-priced machine and one that warrants its price. Indian spends more than 30 hours to complete. These are also hand-built machines, too. The motorcycle features the Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine.

“The Roadmaster itself delivers the ultimate touring experience, but the Roadmaster Elite takes that experience to an even higher level, designed specifically for riders who pay attention to each and every detail,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “Whether riding around town or across the country, the Roadmaster Elite is a statement maker – packed with all the modern touring amenities riders would ever need or want, with an aesthetic that is captivating.”

The motorcycle features tons of great features, including PowerBand Audio Plus system, custom-inspired paint scheme, Indian Motorcycle Ride Command system, top-notch leather seating, and more. The press release sent out by Indian Motorcycle didn’t list a price. It asks you to contact your local dealership. I’m thinking that means these are crazy expensive machines.