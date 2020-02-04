Harley-Davidson Releases the CVO Road Glide and Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Edition

Harley Offers Some New Bikes

Harley-Davidson is in the news a lot for its future bikes—stuff like the LiveWire, Pan America, and Bronx—but the company is still making cruisers, and it recently released two new bikes: the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide and the Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Edition. These two new motorcycles are more of what Harley has been known for, and that’s an important part of the business.

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

The Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is a fancy version of the Road Glide for a lot more money. The limited-production motorcycle features upgrades to the standard Road Glides design in terms of features and usability.

The bike gets H-D Connect, Harley’s Reflex Defensive Rider Systems, heated Kahuna hand grips, a Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth headset, CVO badging, and a Sand Dune livery. This machine also gets the Milwaukee 117 V-twin engine. It doesn’t come cheap, with a price tag of $40,999.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Limited Edition

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has been out for 30 years. Now the company has a special 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Fat Boy. This softail bike will be limited to 2,500 examples.

The motorcycle will feature a blacked-out look and some unique badges as well as the Milwaukee 114 V-twin engine. The bronze accents look really nice with the matte or flat black paint. The price for this machine is $21,949. Another pricey motorcycle from Harley.

While I get the point of making these limited-production bikes, part of me hates to see these. Harley doesn’t need to focus on doing this. It should be paying all of its attention on attracting new buyers.

Do you know what I’d love to see from HD? A Softail design that comes in at or under $10,000. That would be something impressive and probably do more for the brand then an expensive 30th-anniversary edition Fat Boy. As for the CVO model. I get it. There’s a market for those and Harley already has all the design finished and it’s only a matter of making a pretty Road Glide and marketing it properly to folks with big bank accounts.