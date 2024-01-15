Take A Look At This Timeless Exile Flat Tracker

Powered by a robust 113 cubic inch engine from Total Performance Engineering, this motorcycle boasts a unique design that defies its 2001 vintage. What makes this motorcycle stand out is its polished metal finish, eschewing chrome entirely and adding an element of timeless elegance.

The Exile Flat Tracker, true to its name, features massive tires both front and back, giving it an imposing presence on the road. The short handlebars, forward controls, and V-twin engine contribute to a look that falls somewhere between a flat tracker and a bobber.

Watch this video from TFLbike as they give us an in-depth look into the design, history, as well as its performance on the road as they take this timeless two-wheeler for a ride.