Supercharged Kawasaki Ninja Drag Races A Modified McLaren 720S & Porsche Porsche 911 Turbo S

Here’s another superbike versus supercar drag race brought to us by OFFICIALLY GASSED – OG YouTube channel, all of which have been modified which adds to the excitement.

The rear-wheel-drive McLaren 720S, boasting 925 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, weighs in at 1,420 kg. Its contender, the all-wheel-drive Porsche 911 Turbo S, packs 951 hp and 1,100 Nm, with a weight of 1,650 kg. Both supercars are equipped with semi-slick Toyo Proxes R888R tires for enhanced performance.

On the two-wheeled side, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 has been upgraded with a supercharger, pushing its horsepower to 240, a remarkable feat considering its weight of 256 kilograms.

Can the superbike’s impressive power-to-weight ratio be enough outrun the nearly 1,000-horsepower supercars? Watch the video to find out!