Suzuki Announces 3 Accessory Packs for the V-Strom 1050

Big in Size, Accessorize

Suzuki’s V-Strom 1050 will arrive in showrooms this year. When they do, you’ll have three new accessory packs to choose from. The accessory packs are focused on three different types of riding: city riding, touring, and adventuring. The packs are called Explore, Tour, and City. You should be able to tell which is which.

In the Explore accessory pack, you’ll get a full set of aluminum luggage, engine bars for protection, LED fog lamps, an aluminum bash plate, and heated grips. I’m not seeing U.S. pricing yet, but I do see that MoreBikes reports this pack costs £2,499, which is about $3,300.

Next up is the Tour accessory pack. The package offers full aluminum luggage. MoreBikes has this one listed at £1,299, which is about $1,700. The City accessory pack includes a spacious 55-liter top box and a center stand for £699, which is $915.

“We know a lot of owners want to add a personal touch or tailor their V-Strom to their specific needs, and by offering three different accessory packs that is now not only easier but also more affordable, too. The packs can also be fitted at the point of sale, meaning they can be included in any finance deal and benefit from the same three-year warranty we offer across our range,” said Suzuki GB’s motorcycle marketing manager, Ian Bland.

The accessories in the packs are also available to purchase separately, but if you buy them as packages, you’ll be able to save a little bit of money.