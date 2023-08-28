Spy Shots: Moto Guzzi’s New Stelvio is Almost Here

Finally, Moto Guzzi’s long-awaited Stelvio has been seen in testing phase!

For those of you who weren’t present, the Stelvio is an adventure bike that saw a reasonably good era from the 2007 reveal to the decennial axing of the model in 2016/2017 in lieu of Euro4 standard expenses (via Wikipedia).

Since then, the Stelvio has been out of Moto Guzzi catalogs… but we’re told that’s all about to change.

A spy shot showing Moto Guzzi’s Stelvio raring for a nearing debut. Media sourced from Motociclismo.

According to the spy shots aired out by Motociclismo, the Moto Guzzi’s new adventure tourer will be based on the V100 Mandello; as such, the Stelvio is expected to come with a transverse V-Twin capable of around 1042cc, or 115hp and 77lb-ft of peak yank (though we wouldn’t put it past the Italians to update those figures in anticipation of their refreshed ADV beauty).

The front light appears to be the same as the V100 Mandello, too, though everything else about the Stelvio is curated to suit a bike happiest in the mountains.

A view of Moto Guzzi’s previous Stelvio. Media sourced from AutoEvolution.

Here’s what we’re expecting for Moto Guzzi’s Stelvio:

19” spoked wheels

Longer suspension befitting an adventure tourer

Hand-guards

Skid plate

Tall windscreen

Front and rear-facing radar (anticipated to be used for perks like adaptive cruise control)

A view of Moto Guzzi’s previous Stelio. Media sourced from AutoEvolution.

Considering Moto Guzzi gave us the first official tease of the Stelvio at EICMA 2022, we expect the bike to be front and center of the brand’s display for EICMA 2023.

Curious as to what we think of the older Stelvio?

Be sure to check out H.B.C’s review on the beastie in anticipation of this coming November.