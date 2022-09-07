Spy Shots: Honda’s Transalp 750 is ‘On The Move’ for 2023

I know what you’re thinking.
‘Bloody heck, Amanda – this is an awful lot of spy shots to be covering in a single day.’
I’ll give you that one.
But I literally can’t help it…brands from all around our good globe are sprucing and sudsing up for the world-class coverage present at Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA), which is right around the corner – and that includes the new lineup of beauties set to make a splash for 2023.
In line with the recent spy shots of BMW machines as well as a slight leak on the media side for a new Suzuki engine platform, come a new set of photos showing off a unit from Honda that could be ready by November of this year – and judging from the photos, we’re looking at a refreshed Transalp to reward the sleuthing efforts.
Just take a look at her (via ACTUMOTO’s social media):
According to Top Speed, the pics come from somewhere in the Swiss Alps, where Honda was producing a promotional video shoot.
As you can see, this ain’t no prototype – she’s a full-fledged production model, ready to fly into the next refresh of Honda’s lineup.
Don’t believe us and need another clue? Apparently, Honda has also filed a trademark for ‘XL750 Transalp’ in Japan.
Everything we’ve found points to an unveiling that could happen soon, so let’s get a gander under the proverbial hood, shall we?
The tall bearing of the model, combined with the mystery bike’s spoked rims and fairing design are reminiscent of the Africa Twin – though the headlight looks to have been lopped off of a CB500x.
Complimenting this are rear bag mounts to dress the bike’s rear, while a skid plate dresses the underbelly of the beast.
In short, this bike isn’t just a happy-go-lucky tourist of the Alps – she’s a full-fledged adventurer, and she’s ready to rumble.
Oh…we almost forgot the main reason why we’re calling this a 750.
See the sticker?
All pixels aside, we’ll keep you updated on the best of the latest as it trickles down the pipeline; be sure to drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.