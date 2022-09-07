Spy Shots: Honda’s Transalp 750 is ‘On The Move’ for 2023

I know what you’re thinking.

‘Bloody heck, Amanda – this is an awful lot of spy shots to be covering in a single day.’

I’ll give you that one.

Valentino Rossi being cheeky. Media sourced from Motorsport.

But I literally can’t help it…brands from all around our good globe are sprucing and sudsing up for the world-class coverage present at Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA), which is right around the corner – and that includes the new lineup of beauties set to make a splash for 2023.

In line with the recent spy shots of BMW machines as well as a slight leak on the media side for a new Suzuki engine platform, come a new set of photos showing off a unit from Honda that could be ready by November of this year – and judging from the photos, we’re looking at a refreshed Transalp to reward the sleuthing efforts.

Just take a look at her (via ACTUMOTO’s social media):

Spy shots show Honda is on the way of delivering a Transalpine-esque machine – possibly even in time for this year’s EICMA. Media sourced from ACUMOTO’s Instagram page.

According to Top Speed, the pics come from somewhere in the Swiss Alps, where Honda was producing a promotional video shoot.

As you can see, this ain’t no prototype – she’s a full-fledged production model, ready to fly into the next refresh of Honda’s lineup.

Don’t believe us and need another clue? Apparently, Honda has also filed a trademark for ‘XL750 Transalp’ in Japan.

Everything we’ve found points to an unveiling that could happen soon, so let’s get a gander under the proverbial hood, shall we?

The dash of the Honda Transalpine. Media sourced form Top Speed.

The tall bearing of the model, combined with the mystery bike’s spoked rims and fairing design are reminiscent of the Africa Twin – though the headlight looks to have been lopped off of a CB500x.

Complimenting this are rear bag mounts to dress the bike’s rear, while a skid plate dresses the underbelly of the beast.

In short, this bike isn’t just a happy-go-lucky tourist of the Alps – she’s a full-fledged adventurer, and she’s ready to rumble.

Oh…we almost forgot the main reason why we’re calling this a 750.

See the sticker?

All pixels aside, we’ll keep you updated on the best of the latest as it trickles down the pipeline; be sure to drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.