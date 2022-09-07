BMW’s Filed a New S1000RR for 2023

BMW’s just had a set of type-approval documents approved that show their 998cc, inline-four heart will see a few updates for the new year – and that means new specs for the brand’s iconic S1000RR.

The report from Top Speed (sourced from Bennetts) states that the bike will get a longer wheelbase, as well as a higher redline. While the power displacement will benefit from the updates (punting the current 204hp to 206.5hp), the longer wheelbase will likely mean a change in the S1000RR’s top speed.

Despite this minor inconvenience in speed, handling will undoubtedly come easier, with BMW keeping ‘other dimensions unchanged’ – units like the S1000RR’s weight (a wet 434lbs), as well as her width, length, and key features such as the S1000RR’s shiftcam, Race ABS, Gear Shift Assist Pro, and Dynamic Traction Control.



BMW’s iconic S1000RR. Media sourced from Top Speed.

“Similarly, we also expect the motorcycle to retain its standout design except for new colors,” continues the report.

“Since BMW has already filed type-approval documents, chances are the new S1000 RR is in the final stages of production.”

From the Bavarian brand’s advancements in their rigidity-adjustable racing forks, to their showcasing the electric CE-04 and F 850 GS models for the Firefighting industry, BMW’s been working to expand their efforts in multiple markets.

Will we finally see winglets on BMW’s S1000RR as we have from the likes of Ducati’s Panigale V4, Yamaha’s YZF-R1 and the indomitableKawasaki H2/H2R?

Time will tell; in the meantime, be sure to check back here at our shiny webpage for updates on the best of the latest.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.