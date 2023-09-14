Spy Shots: Ducati’s DesertX Rally is Prepping for World Première 2024

Amidst Suzuki’s GSX-8S being nominated for 2023’s “Best Naked Bike of the Year MCN Award” and Energica winning “MCN’s Best Electric Bike of the Year,” Ducati has been working rather hard on punting out their own offering to a different genre.

The machine is Ducati’s incubating DesertX Rally, and the variant is poised for its debut in the Bologna bike brand’s 5-bike lineup for their all-encompassing Ducati World Première 2024.

Ducati’s DesertX. Media sourced for Ducati’s previous World Première 2023.

The exact episode in which we’re to be given the Rally-happy off-roader is left to be seen, but additional spy shots of the bike in the wild tell us that this motorcycle is nearly here; while we cannot show the photos due to sourcing copyright, we can direct you to Upshift’s Instagram page, where the photos have been published along with the caption:

“Say hello to the 2024 Ducati DesertX RALLY! 😮 Set to debut as part of the Ducati World Premier soon.”

Ducati’s DesertX. Media sourced for Ducati’s previous World Première 2023.

We’re expecting the DesertX Rally to carry updates aligning with other Rally bikes, such as a bigger windscreen, a Rally saddle and saddlebags, tweaked suspension and a new color scheme.

What variants/models do you think Ducati has in store for their Ducati World Première 2024?