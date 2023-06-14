Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Zach Poole·
2023 Motorcycle Models
··6 min read

2023 Ducati DesertX [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 Ducati DesertX

The 2023 Ducati DesertX Is Proof That Ducati Can Do It All.

Contents

Think of Ducati – your mind probably goes to sleek Italian Superbikes like the Panigale or perhaps their timeless Monster line, maybe even back-to-back 2022 MotoGP and WSBK championships. Surely street-based performance is their focus, but the Bologna-based manufacturer also has a lengthy history of success with off-road-oriented bikes, with the likes of the Hypermotard and the Hyperstrada. The latest addition to Ducati’s off-tarmac lineup of motorcycles is the DesertX – introduced in 2022, the ‘23 iteration hasn’t changed, but it remains an interesting entry in Ducati’s family of bikes.

The DesertX is considered a member of the Enduro class and has been engineered with the purpose of being able to tackle anything you throw at it with the class and performance we’ve all come to know and love from Ducati. The DesertX is equipped with a 937 cc Desmodromic V-twin, which produces a claimed 110 hp and 67.8 lb-ft of torque – more than enough to get the job done.

As with any modern Ducati, the 2023 DesertX comes with a suite of electronics to help make the riding experience that much more enjoyable. This suite includes six unique riding modes, a 5″ TFT colour display, and full LED lighting all around the bike. Rounding out the package is a rider assistance system which features Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Cornering ABS, a dual directional quick shifter, and Cruise Control.

Ducati calls the DesertX a “sport tool” thanks to its insane capabilities on and off road. These capabilities are made possible by Ducati’s partnerships with brands that sit at the top of the performance food chain. Some of these partnerships are showcased on the bike, including a set of Kayaba 46mm upside-down forks, a Brembo braking system, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tubeless tires. All around, the DesertX package seems to be extremely premium and well-equipped.

The bike can be had in two beautiful colourways – Star White Silk and a new Dakar-inspired livery called RR22.

The 2023 Ducati DesertX starts at $17,695 USD / $20,395 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 Ducati DesertX in one place.

2023 Ducati DesertX

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $17,695 USD / $20,395 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • 937cc Desmodromic Engine
    • Full LED lighting
    • Brembo Braking System
    • Rider assistance system

Main Specs

  • Engine: 937cc V-Twin
  • Power: 110 hp
  • Torque: 67.8 lb-ft
  • Weight: 492 lbs (223 kg)
  • Seat Height: 34.4 inches (875 mm)

Competitors

  • Husqvarna Norden 901
  • Honda Africa Twin
  • BMW F 850 GS
  • KTM 890 Adventure
  • Harley Davidson Pan America

2023 Ducati DesertX

See also

2023 Ducati DesertX Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE
Engine 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinders, Desmodromic valvetrain, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Power 110 HP
Bore x Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm
Compression Ratio 13.3:1
Fuel Injection Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Ø53 mm throttle bodies with ride-by-wire system
Starter Electric
Exhaust Stainless steel single mufler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes
Torque 92 Nm (68 lb-ft, 9.4 kgm) @ 6,500 rpm

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control
Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down
Final Drive Chain, front sprocket Z15, rear sprocket Z49

CHASSIS
Suspension Front KYB Ø 46 mm upside-down fork, fully adjustable
Suspension Rear KYB monoshock, fully adjustable, remote preload adjustment, aluminium double-sided swingarm
Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm aluminium flange semi-floating discs, Radial mount Brembo monobloc 4-pistons calipers, Bosch Cornering ABS
Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo floating 2 pistons caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS
Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 90/90 – 21 M/C 54V M+S TL (A)
Tires Rear
Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 150/70 R18 M/C 70V M+S TL
Fuel Tank Capacity  21 l (5.54 US gal)
Color

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Max Length
Max Width
Max height
Wheelbase 1608 mm (63.3 in)
Trail 122 mm (4.8 in)
Seat Height 875 mm (34.4 in)
890 mm (35.0 in) with high seat accessory
865 mm (34.1 in) with low seat accessory
845 mm (33.3 in) with low seat + low suspension kit accessory
Dry Weight 202 kg (445 lb)

WARRANTY
Warranty 24 months, unlimited mileage
Extension

2023 Ducati DesertX

2023 Ducati DesertX Features

Off-road chassis

21 ”front and 18” rear wheels, long stroke suspension, generous ground clearance (250mm) and an off-road frame designed and tested to withstand the toughest conditions.

Ergonomics optimized for every condition

Ergonomics and aerodynamic study give life to a motorcycle that has off-road as a natural territory and at the same time remains comfortable, easy and safe for urban commuting and long travels.

Advanced electronics, dedicated to versatility

The versatility of DesertX is also reflected in the Riding Modes: there’s 6 of them, with Enduro and Rally dedicated specifically to the off-road riding experience.

Lightweight engine tuned for off-road use

DesertX is equipped with the latest evolution of the 937 cc Testastretta 11th desmo, lighter by 1.7 kg compared to the previous generation and equipped with a new gear ratio to ensure the best off-road behavior.

2023 Ducati DesertX Photos

2023 Ducati DesertX Videos

2022 Ducati DesertX First Ride Review by RevZilla:

2023 Ducati DesertX Review – First Ride by Motorcycle.com:

Ducati Motorcycle Official Websites

Social Media Links