2023 Ducati DesertX [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati DesertX Is Proof That Ducati Can Do It All.

Think of Ducati – your mind probably goes to sleek Italian Superbikes like the Panigale or perhaps their timeless Monster line, maybe even back-to-back 2022 MotoGP and WSBK championships. Surely street-based performance is their focus, but the Bologna-based manufacturer also has a lengthy history of success with off-road-oriented bikes, with the likes of the Hypermotard and the Hyperstrada. The latest addition to Ducati’s off-tarmac lineup of motorcycles is the DesertX – introduced in 2022, the ‘23 iteration hasn’t changed, but it remains an interesting entry in Ducati’s family of bikes.

The DesertX is considered a member of the Enduro class and has been engineered with the purpose of being able to tackle anything you throw at it with the class and performance we’ve all come to know and love from Ducati. The DesertX is equipped with a 937 cc Desmodromic V-twin, which produces a claimed 110 hp and 67.8 lb-ft of torque – more than enough to get the job done.

As with any modern Ducati, the 2023 DesertX comes with a suite of electronics to help make the riding experience that much more enjoyable. This suite includes six unique riding modes, a 5″ TFT colour display, and full LED lighting all around the bike. Rounding out the package is a rider assistance system which features Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Cornering ABS, a dual directional quick shifter, and Cruise Control.

Ducati calls the DesertX a “sport tool” thanks to its insane capabilities on and off road. These capabilities are made possible by Ducati’s partnerships with brands that sit at the top of the performance food chain. Some of these partnerships are showcased on the bike, including a set of Kayaba 46mm upside-down forks, a Brembo braking system, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tubeless tires. All around, the DesertX package seems to be extremely premium and well-equipped.

The bike can be had in two beautiful colourways – Star White Silk and a new Dakar-inspired livery called RR22.

The 2023 Ducati DesertX starts at $17,695 USD / $20,395 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $17,695 USD / $20,395 CAD

$17,695 USD / $20,395 CAD Key Features:

937cc Desmodromic Engine Full LED lighting Brembo Braking System Rider assistance system

Main Specs Engine: 937cc V-Twin

937cc V-Twin Power: 110 hp

110 hp Torque: 67.8 lb-ft

67.8 lb-ft Weight: 492 lbs (223 kg)

492 lbs (223 kg) Seat Height: 34.4 inches (875 mm) Competitors Husqvarna Norden 901

Honda Africa Twin

BMW F 850 GS

KTM 890 Adventure

Harley Davidson Pan America

2023 Ducati DesertX Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinders, Desmodromic valvetrain, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled Power 110 HP Bore x Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Fuel Injection Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Ø53 mm throttle bodies with ride-by-wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel single mufler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes Torque 92 Nm (68 lb-ft, 9.4 kgm) @ 6,500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down Final Drive Chain, front sprocket Z15, rear sprocket Z49 CHASSIS Suspension Front KYB Ø 46 mm upside-down fork, fully adjustable Suspension Rear KYB monoshock, fully adjustable, remote preload adjustment, aluminium double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm aluminium flange semi-floating discs, Radial mount Brembo monobloc 4-pistons calipers, Bosch Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo floating 2 pistons caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 90/90 – 21 M/C 54V M+S TL (A) Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 150/70 R18 M/C 70V M+S TL Fuel Tank Capacity 21 l (5.54 US gal) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1608 mm (63.3 in) Trail 122 mm (4.8 in) Seat Height 875 mm (34.4 in)

890 mm (35.0 in) with high seat accessory

865 mm (34.1 in) with low seat accessory

845 mm (33.3 in) with low seat + low suspension kit accessory Dry Weight 202 kg (445 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati DesertX Features

Off-road chassis 21 ”front and 18” rear wheels, long stroke suspension, generous ground clearance (250mm) and an off-road frame designed and tested to withstand the toughest conditions.



Ergonomics optimized for every condition Ergonomics and aerodynamic study give life to a motorcycle that has off-road as a natural territory and at the same time remains comfortable, easy and safe for urban commuting and long travels.



Advanced electronics, dedicated to versatility The versatility of DesertX is also reflected in the Riding Modes: there’s 6 of them, with Enduro and Rally dedicated specifically to the off-road riding experience.



Lightweight engine tuned for off-road use DesertX is equipped with the latest evolution of the 937 cc Testastretta 11th desmo, lighter by 1.7 kg compared to the previous generation and equipped with a new gear ratio to ensure the best off-road behavior.



2023 Ducati DesertX Photos

2023 Ducati DesertX Videos

2022 Ducati DesertX First Ride Review by RevZilla:



2023 Ducati DesertX Review – First Ride by Motorcycle.com:

