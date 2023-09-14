Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

MCN’s 2023 Naked Bike of the Year Is…

Suzuki's GSX-8S. Media sourced form Suzuki.
Suzuki's GSX-8S. Media sourced form Suzuki.

2023’s been a fun year; Tyler O’Hara has snagged theSuper Hooligans Championship, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride completely smashed their fundraising record, and Energica’s won a “Best Electric Motorcycle of 2023” award

Of course, it isn’t just the electric bikes that Motorcycle News has tallied up for 2023; the Annual MCN Awards have also  included 2023’s “Best Naked Motorcycle.”

Any guesses as to who made top of the list for this year’s fairingless wonders? 

Suzuki's GSX-8S, a motorcycle that has won MCN's "Best 0223 Naked Bike" Award! Media sourced from Suzuki's recent press release.
Suzuki’s GSX-8S, a motorcycle that has won MCN’s “Best 0223 Naked Bike” Award! Media sourced from Suzuki’s recent press release.

Rolling up from the 2022 EICMA ranks, Suzuki’s new naked street fighter snatches the number one slot as the 2023 Naked Bike of the Year! 

“it manages to pull off the old: ‘the whole is better than the sum of its parts’ trick and then some,” contributes the coverage from Suzuki’s recent press release on their all-new GSX-8S

See also
Suzuki's GSX-8S, a motorcycle that has won MCN's "Best 0223 Naked Bike" Award! Media sourced from Suzuki's recent press release.
Suzuki’s GSX-8S, a motorcycle that has won MCN’s “Best 0223 Naked Bike” Award! Media sourced from Suzuki’s recent press release.

The GSX-8S has been turning heads as an accessible street fighter with additional points given to the bike’s versatility as a daily commute, and excellent ratios of value to performance. 

What do you think of Suzuki’s GSX-8S being MCN’s “Best Naked Motorcycle of the Year?”

*Media sourced from Suzuki’s recent press release*