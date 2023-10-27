Evel Knievel’s Final Stunt Bike is Recycled into “TTT Knievel” Chronograph

REC Watches has had some pretty cool timepieces over the years, all of which have sported parts from famous (or infamous) machines of history.

While their “TTT Great Escape” chronograph featured the Recycled clutch plates and connecting rods of Steve Mcqueen’s Iconic Triumph R6 Trophy bike, this particular addition grabs from the handlebar levers of Evel Knievel’s final stunt motorcycle: A Harley-Davidson XR750 “Shark Jump,” christened after Knievels final, high-profile, nationally broadcast performance for Chicago’s event of the same name.

REC Watches’ Chief Operating Officer (COO), Christian Mygh, tells us that only 736 of these timepieces will be made, with 345 finding happy homes since the pre-ordering window opened this week (delivery will begin around December). The handlebar levers of that XR750 have been incorporated into the watch build via a small star at the 12 o’clock marker, showing off the piece’s fully skeletonized sandwich dial.

Eager to be one of the final 391 purchases? You can typically find the TTT Knievel on the REC Watches website for 2,295.00 USD, though this week’s price point shows off a happy 15% discount, bringing the cost of this timeless timepiece to 1,950 USD.

For the above price, you’re getting a double calfskin leather strap, a sapphire crystal dial glass with three layers of anti-reflection coating, water resistance to 50 meters, and an exhibition caseback + serial number plaque to keep the experience extra special.

Here’s an additional list of features for the REC Watches “TTT Knievel:”

30-degree dial rotation between two positions, “RIDE” and “DRESS (via crown or bezel)

Customized SELLITA cal. SW200-1 Sb

Swiss Made

Time only (hours, minutes, seconds)

Automatic & manual winding

26 Jewels

41 Hours power reserver

28,800 bph (4hz)

Accuracy ±6 seconds per day

3-year full warranty from the date of delivery

What do you think of REC Watches’ TTT Knievel?