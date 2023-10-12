Season Tickets: 2024 Pro Motocross Championship

Ever since Jett Lawrence skidded to a triumphant halt with the title of 2023 SuperMotocross World Champ, I’ve been raring to see the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship tickets go on sale – and folks, today’s the day!

Rider sprays champagne on an MX crowd. Media provided by Pro MX.

According to the recent press release, all 11 rounds are now available with the following pricing:

May 25: Fox Raceway National

$35-$300

June 1: Hangtown Motocross Classic

$60

June 8: Thunder Valley National

$30-$200

June 15: High Point National

$30-$400

June 29: Southwick National

$35-$95

July 6: RedBud National

$30-$70

July 13: Spring Creek National

$45-$115

July 20: Washougal National

$75-$350

August 20: Unadilla National

$37.44-$73.08

August 17: Budds Creek National

$30-$400

August 24: Ironman National

$30-$400

A view of the ticket schedule for the 2024 Pro Motocross season! Media provided by Pro MX.

From the Hangtown Motocross Classic on June 1 to August 24th’s youngest race on the circuit – the Ironman National – the organization’s president is incredibly proud of the riders revving to participate in 2024… especially considering that this year represents our official 53rd season of the Pro MX series:

“The opportunity to attend a National is one of the most unique and memorable experiences for any racing enthusiast and the move into the Ticketmaster family will provide a much more efficient purchasing experience for fans interested in attending any of the 31 races on next year’s calendar. It’s another important step in our commitment to continually elevate the Pro Motocross Championship into the marquee global motorsports competition that it is.” – Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing (Pro Motocross)

