Jett Lawrence Wins the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship!

It’s official, folks!

On top of MotoAmerica’s King of the Bagger Racing Series securing their own (two) champ(s), we’ve got a winner-takes-all moment in the first iteration of our own 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship!

According to a recent press release, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence took the championship in the same location where his beloved sport began: The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. There, Lawrence snatched the “first-ever post-season race series, and its $1,000,000 bonus” – the seven-figure purse being a big benefit of the racer’s efforts, with $10,000,000 handed out by the end of the series.

A view of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championships! Media sourced from SuperMotocross’ recent press release.

Here’s an excerpt from the release:

“Notable on the night, Jett Lawrence moved from the 250 Class to the 450 Class mid-season after winning the 2023 Western Regional 250SX Class title; he won the World Championship in his 450 Class rookie year.”

“Similarly, Haiden Deegan was in his rookie pro racing season and in fact, started it a few races into the Supercross season. Haiden Deegan also shares a history now with his father, Brian Deegan, who earned a Supercross win and landed the first 360 freestyle motocross jump both inside the storied stadium.”

Eager to see what went down?

We’re told that the event will re-air at the following times:

Sunday, September 24th at 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, September 25th at 1:00 a.m. ET on CNBC

If you’re keen on signing up for the next season of SuperMotocross madness, here are the dates when everything opens up:

“For preferred customers”: Monday, October 3rd, 10 a.m. ET – October 9

General Public: Tuesday, October 10th, 10 a.m. ET (and 10 a.m. for every timezone after that)

For 2024, all Pro Motocross event ticketing will be done through Ticketmaster. Fans can find the race schedules, sign up for preferred access (Supercross), and purchase tickets online at SupercrossLIVE.com and promotocross.com.

The SMX World Championship Playoff and Final dates, locations, and venues will be announced at Round 1 in Anaheim in January (2024).