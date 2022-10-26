Sales & Statistics: Harley-Davidson Releases Third Quarter Results

Harley-Davidson’s been a busy little bee as of late.

From electric brand LiveWire going public, to the promotion of their new platform HarleyJobs.com and recent activity in the patents department (spoiler; we think the Pan Americanino will be a thing), we get a pretty good idea of how this marque lasted through the Great Depression.

Harley’s resourcefulness is legendary – which is why their third quarter results are no big surprise to anybody.

As per the press release from Harley-Davidson, the brand’s shipments grew by a very nice 19% compared to Q3 of 2021 – and that’s despite the slight freeze in production that happened earlier in the year.

Here’s a few graphs from the press release that contrast the figures more accurately:

Consolidated Financial Results:

$ in millions (except EPS) 3rd quarter 2022 2021 Change Revenue $1,649 $1,365 21 % Operating Income $339 $204 66 % Net Income $261 $163 60 % GAAP Diluted EPS $1.78 $1.05 70 %

Motorcycles and Related Products:

$ in millions 3rd quarter 2022 2021 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 57.1 47.9 19 % Revenue $1,437 $1,161 24 % Motorcycles $1,134 $886 28 % Parts & Accessories $201 $205 (2 %) Apparel $70 $49 41 % Licensing $11 $8 26 % Other $22 $13 74 % Gross Margin 34.1 % 26.7 % 7.4 pts. Operating Income $258 $98 164 % Operating Margin 17.9 % 8.4 % 9.5 pts.

Retail Motorcycle Sales

Motorcycles (thousands) 3rd quarter 2022 2021 Change North America 32.2 33.9 (5 %) EMEA 9.1 9.4 (4 %) Asia Pacific 7.6 6.5 18 % Latin America 0.8 1.0 (27 %) Worldwide Total 49.6 50.8 (2 %)

Financial Services:

$ in millions 3rd quarter 2022 2021 Change Revenue $212 $205 3 % Operating Income $81 $107 (24 %)

With brand expectations rising their current trajectory +$20 million to $190 million, we’re expecting the coming season to be full of potato-potato-potato-potato.

Stay tuned, drop a comment below lettingus know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.