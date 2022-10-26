Sales & Statistics: Harley-Davidson Releases Third Quarter Results

Harley-Davidson’s been a busy little bee as of late.
From electric brand LiveWire going public, to the promotion of their new platform HarleyJobs.com and recent activity in the patents department (spoiler; we think the Pan Americanino will be a thing), we get a pretty good idea of how this marque lasted through the Great Depression.
Harley’s resourcefulness is legendary – which is why their third quarter results are no big surprise to anybody.
As per the press release from Harley-Davidson, the brand’s shipments grew by a very nice 19% compared to Q3 of 2021 – and that’s despite the slight freeze in production that happened earlier in the year.
Here’s a few graphs from the press release that contrast the figures more accurately:
Consolidated Financial Results:
|$ in millions (except EPS)
|3rd quarter
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Revenue
|$1,649
|$1,365
|21 %
|Operating Income
|$339
|$204
|66 %
|Net Income
|$261
|$163
|60 %
|GAAP Diluted EPS
|$1.78
|$1.05
|70 %
Motorcycles and Related Products:
|$ in millions
|3rd quarter
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Motorcycle Shipments (thousands)
|57.1
|47.9
|19 %
|Revenue
|$1,437
|$1,161
|24 %
|Motorcycles
|$1,134
|$886
|28 %
|Parts & Accessories
|$201
|$205
|(2 %)
|Apparel
|$70
|$49
|41 %
|Licensing
|$11
|$8
|26 %
|Other
|$22
|$13
|74 %
|Gross Margin
|34.1 %
|26.7 %
|7.4 pts.
|Operating Income
|$258
|$98
|164 %
|Operating Margin
|17.9 %
|8.4 %
|9.5 pts.
Retail Motorcycle Sales
|Motorcycles (thousands)
|3rd quarter
|2022
|2021
|Change
|North America
|32.2
|33.9
|(5 %)
|EMEA
|9.1
|9.4
|(4 %)
|Asia Pacific
|7.6
|6.5
|18 %
|Latin America
|0.8
|1.0
|(27 %)
|Worldwide Total
|49.6
|50.8
|(2 %)
Financial Services:
|$ in millions
|3rd quarter
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Revenue
|$212
|$205
|3 %
|Operating Income
|$81
|$107
|(24 %)
With brand expectations rising their current trajectory +$20 million to $190 million, we’re expecting the coming season to be full of potato-potato-potato-potato.
Stay tuned, drop a comment below lettingus know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.