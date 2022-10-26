Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··2 min read

Sales & Statistics: Harley-Davidson Releases Third Quarter Results

A woman with a Harley motorcycle. Media sourced from Harley's website.
A woman with a Harley motorcycle. Media sourced from Harley's website.

Harley-Davidson’s been a busy little bee as of late. 

From electric brand LiveWire going public, to the promotion of their new platform HarleyJobs.com and recent activity in the patents department (spoiler; we think the Pan Americanino will be a thing), we get a pretty good idea of how this marque lasted through the Great Depression. 

Harley’s resourcefulness is legendary – which is why their third quarter results are no big surprise to anybody. 

Two Harley bikes. Media sourced from Harley's website.
Two Harley bikes. Media sourced from Harley’s website.

As per the press release from Harley-Davidson, the brand’s shipments grew by a very nice 19% compared to Q3 of 2021 – and that’s despite the slight freeze in production that happened earlier in the year

Here’s a few graphs from the press release that contrast the figures more accurately:

Consolidated Financial Results:

$ in millions (except EPS) 3rd quarter
2022 2021 Change
Revenue $1,649 $1,365 21 %
Operating Income $339 $204 66 %
Net Income $261 $163 60 %
GAAP Diluted EPS $1.78 $1.05 70 %
A Harley motorcycle. Media sourced from Harley's website.
A Harley motorcycle. Media sourced from Harley’s website.

Motorcycles and Related Products:

$ in millions 3rd quarter
2022 2021 Change
Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 57.1 47.9 19 %
Revenue $1,437 $1,161 24 %
  Motorcycles $1,134 $886 28 %
  Parts & Accessories $201 $205 (2 %)
  Apparel $70 $49 41 %
  Licensing $11 $8 26 %
  Other $22 $13 74 %
Gross Margin  34.1 % 26.7 % 7.4 pts.
Operating Income $258 $98 164 %
Operating Margin  17.9 % 8.4 % 9.5 pts.
A Harley motorcycle. Media sourced from Harley's website.
A Harley motorcycle. Media sourced from Harley’s website.

Retail Motorcycle Sales

Motorcycles (thousands)  3rd quarter
2022 2021 Change
North America 32.2 33.9 (5 %)
EMEA 9.1 9.4 (4 %)
Asia Pacific  7.6 6.5 18 %
Latin America 0.8 1.0 (27 %)
Worldwide Total 49.6 50.8 (2 %)

Financial Services:

$ in millions 3rd quarter
2022 2021 Change
Revenue $212 $205 3 %
Operating Income $81 $107 (24 %)
Harley's Pan America. Media sourced from Harley's website.
Harley’s Pan America. Media sourced from Harley’s website.

With brand expectations rising their current trajectory +$20 million to $190 million, we’re expecting the coming season to be full of potato-potato-potato-potato. 

Stay tuned, drop a comment below lettingus know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from Reddit, H-D’s website, PYMNTS, and Roadracing World*