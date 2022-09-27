Harley-Davidson Begins Trading of LiveWire™ on NYSE Stock Exchange

Back in Q4 of 2021, Harley-Davidson released that they had plans on going public with their new electric motorcycle brand, LiveWire™.

Now, trading is off to a stinkin’ good start – and that includes the cherry LiveWire™ has popped in being the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S (via Street Insider).

The LiveWire One. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

“LiveWire™ Group Inc. (NYSE: LVWR) raised about $334 million in gross proceeds through the transaction,” states BizJournals.

“The transaction, which was announced in December 2021, involved AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX), a special purpose acquisition company.”

“AEA-Bridges was sponsored by executives of AEA Investors and Bridges Fund Management.”

The LiveWire One. Media sourced from Bloomberg.

With the joint business venture approved on September 16th, LiveWire™ is officially out in the wild – and Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz is more than a little enthused for the electric brand’s successes to come.

“This transaction represents a proud and exciting milestone for LiveWire™ towards its ambition to become the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world,” says Zeitz. “We believe LiveWire™ is well positioned to define the two-wheel EV market, and we’re excited about the future.”

The LiveWire Del Mar. Media sourced from LiveWire.

