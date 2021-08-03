A Peek at the New Batcycle in the Upcoming Film “The Flash” (2022)

We couldn’t not write about the Batcycle, guys.

According to a report from CinemaBlend, a new Batcycle prototype will be featured in the up-and-coming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck, directed by ‘IT’ filmmaker Andy Muschietti.

The film, scheduled to be released in 2022, has been in production for months now, with each sneak peek garnering more anticipation than the last.

And now, the movie is experiencing problems with the complex machine that was conjured for the film.

Well…the steering seems complex, at any rate.

The Batcycle features two front wheels and a back tire (perhaps reminiscent of Yamaha’s new Niken Trike, though less sturdy and more squashed to the ground), with a series of muscle-loaded fairings covering the mid-section of the bike’s torso. Closer inspection shows the two-wheeled front as a farce, with a single wheel poking through a very cleverly constructed front frame.

What’s most intriguing is the absurd length of the motorcycle – a general eyeballing has the guesstimated measurement around 13 feet (Ben Affleck is 6’2″, so we’ve laid two of him end-to-end for this. Apologies for that.)

The report states that the Batcycle collided with a crew member recording the action scene over a pond last week, causing Warner Bros. to release an official statement on the matter:

“An accident occurred while filming ‘The Flash,’ where thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. The crew member involved received immediate medical attention as a matter of protocol. We take the well-being of all our employees seriously and have strict health and safety procedures in place on all productions.”

While accidents during filming sessions are nothing new for an action scene crew like that of The Flash, recent reports of a second accident involving the Batcycle also popped up over the weekend – this time describing a collision with a stunt car.

Injuries sustained are apparently nothing serious. At this point, though, I have a few things to say about the engineering of the Batcycle’s handling…and there’s only so much that carefully cut drifting scenes and low light sneak peeks can hide, right?

But I’m sure you are all a wee bit ahead of me on that front.

Our hats off to the stunt crew for their courageous handling of what can only be described as a trike-style drag bike…and stay tuned for updates (hopefully nothing more sinister than scratched elbows, please, Warner Bros.)