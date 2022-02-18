Ruroc CHAIN: Comm Everywhere, From Anywhere – For Free

Ruroc has just released a new, FREE communications platform – and soon, you won’t have to worry about distance when it comes to keeping tabs on your fellow riders en route.

This unique system uses the same stuff that Whatsapp and Telegram have available for calls – Voice Over Internet Protocol, or VOIP.

Dependent on the phone’s 3, 4, or 5G signal (with the quality of call also dependent on this), CHAIN is a streamlined manifestation of the one perk riders already sporting top-notch SENA and CARDO systems desire: Unlimited distance, with instant access.

And guess what? There’s no limit to how many buddies you can have jamming on this thing – so go ham.

To access CHAIN, simply have the app present on your smartphone, plug in a decent set of earphones, and make sure that you have a joining code for whichever communication cloud you want to hop on for commute chats.

The perks, as states by Ruroc’s press release, are as follows:

Innovative yet simple mobile application

Seamless, connected Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technology

Infinite range: Connect with riders all over the world

Unlimited group size

Universal compatibility with all existing helmet comms systems

Completely FREE to download

“This is a significant step forward for rider communication innovation,” enthuses Dan Rees, teh Co-Founder and CEO of Ruroc.

“CHAIN was born during the development process of our own in-helmet communication device, Shockwave, due to the range-limiting challenges faced when using a carbon fiber helmet shell.”

“With CHAIN, range is no longer an issue. The VOIP element works wherever a rider has a mobile or cell signal – the same as Skype and Whatsapp – allowing not only for unlimited and uninterrupted range, but for as many riders to connect as required, and regardless of what communication device they have chosen to mount to their helmet.”

For more information, be sure to head over to Ruroc’s website; if you will excuse me, I’m grabbing my wallet for a little online purchase…

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.