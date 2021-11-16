Cardo Systems Reveals All-New Waterproof Bluetooth Communication Systems

We’ve just had word that Cardo Systems is giving us an upgraded line of Bluetooth communicators – and the word on the street is that these puppies can now be updated completely wirelessly.
Cardo Systems’ pedigree in wireless com devices stretches as far back as the first decade of Y2K when they started selling the world’s first wireless Bluetooth earpieces for early cellphones under the brand name “Scala”.
The viral success of these little Bluetooth units launched the company into their present brand name and current successes – the most recent press release of which flaunts two new entry-level offerings.
“The new line introduces…the Cardo Spirit ($99) and Spirit HD ($149) – which replace Cardo’s current entry-level model, the Freecome 1+,” states the release.
“In addition, the new Bluetooth line sets a new standard for Bluetooth communicators with its “Live Bluetooth Intercom” experience, as the new Freecom 2x ($209) and Freecom 4x ($269) will automatically reconnect riders if accidently out of range. The new models will replace the Cardo Freecom2+ and Freecom 4+.”
Spirit + Spirit HD
General
*1-2 Riders*
Talk Time
10 hours (13 for HD model)
Range
0.25 miles (0.4 miles for the HD)
Charging Time
Up to 2 hours talk time after 20 minutes of charging
Standby Time
10 Days
Compatibility
Universal
Operating Temperature
-4 Farenheit to 131 Farenheit (-20 Celsius to 55 Celsius)
Software Updates
Over-the-air updates
USB cable updates
Device Settings
Cardo Connect App
Other Features
Waterproof
FM Radio (HD version only)
- Operating frequencies 76-108 MHz
- RDS – Radio Data systems
- 6 preset station memory
Dimensions
Speakers
Diameter: 32mm | Depth: 10mm
32mm (40mm HD for the HD)
Main Unit
Height: 47mm | Length: 78mm
Depth: 19mm | Weigh
Freecom 2X + Freecom 4X
General
*1-2 riders, 1-4 riders for the 4X*
Talk Time
10 hours (13 for 4X)
Range
0.5 miles (0.75 miles for the 4X)
Charging Time
Up to 2 hours talk time after 20 minutes of charging
Standby Time
10 Days
Compatibility
Universal
Operating Temperature
-4 Farenheit to 131 Farenheit (-20 Celsius to 55 Celsius)
Software Updates
Over-the-air updates
USB cable updates
Device Settings
Cardo Connect App
Other Features
Waterproof
FM Radio (HD version only)
- Operating frequencies 76-108 MHz
- RDS – Radio Data systems
- 6 preset station memory
Dimensions
Speakers
Diameter: 32mm | Depth: 10mm
40MM JBL
Main Unit
Height: 47mm | Length: 78mm
Depth: 19mm | Weigh
Be sure to check the new additions to the lineup on Cardo Systems’ official website; in the meantime, stay tuned for a review on one of these units, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.
1 Comment
So no change there then, just a bit of marketing, nb I still love my freecom 4!