Cardo Systems Reveals All-New Waterproof Bluetooth Communication Systems

We’ve just had word that Cardo Systems is giving us an upgraded line of Bluetooth communicators – and the word on the street is that these puppies can now be updated completely wirelessly.

Cardo Systems’ pedigree in wireless com devices stretches as far back as the first decade of Y2K when they started selling the world’s first wireless Bluetooth earpieces for early cellphones under the brand name “Scala”.

The viral success of these little Bluetooth units launched the company into their present brand name and current successes – the most recent press release of which flaunts two new entry-level offerings.

“The new line introduces…the Cardo Spirit ($99) and Spirit HD ($149) – which replace Cardo’s current entry-level model, the Freecome 1+,” states the release.

“In addition, the new Bluetooth line sets a new standard for Bluetooth communicators with its “Live Bluetooth Intercom” experience, as the new Freecom 2x ($209) and Freecom 4x ($269) will automatically reconnect riders if accidently out of range. The new models will replace the Cardo Freecom2+ and Freecom 4+.”

Spirit + Spirit HD

General

*1-2 Riders*

Talk Time

10 hours (13 for HD model)

Range

0.25 miles (0.4 miles for the HD)

Charging Time

Up to 2 hours talk time after 20 minutes of charging

Standby Time

10 Days

Compatibility

Universal

Operating Temperature

-4 Farenheit to 131 Farenheit (-20 Celsius to 55 Celsius)

Software Updates

Over-the-air updates

USB cable updates

Device Settings

Cardo Connect App

Other Features

Waterproof

FM Radio (HD version only)

Operating frequencies 76-108 MHz

RDS – Radio Data systems

6 preset station memory

Dimensions

Speakers

Diameter: 32mm | Depth: 10mm

32mm (40mm HD for the HD)

Main Unit

Height: 47mm | Length: 78mm

Depth: 19mm | Weigh

Freecom 2X + Freecom 4X

General

*1-2 riders, 1-4 riders for the 4X*

Talk Time

10 hours (13 for 4X)

Range

0.5 miles (0.75 miles for the 4X)

Charging Time

Up to 2 hours talk time after 20 minutes of charging

Standby Time

10 Days

Compatibility

Universal

Operating Temperature

-4 Farenheit to 131 Farenheit (-20 Celsius to 55 Celsius)

Software Updates

Over-the-air updates

USB cable updates

Device Settings

Cardo Connect App

Other Features

Waterproof

FM Radio (HD version only)

Operating frequencies 76-108 MHz

RDS – Radio Data systems

6 preset station memory

Dimensions

Speakers

Diameter: 32mm | Depth: 10mm

40MM JBL

Main Unit

Height: 47mm | Length: 78mm

Depth: 19mm | Weigh

Be sure to check the new additions to the lineup on Cardo Systems’ official website; in the meantime, stay tuned for a review on one of these units, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.