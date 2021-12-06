SENA Quantum Series: Better Sound, Better Support

Sena’s new Quantum series now carries better sound than ever, thanks to the audio experts at Harman Kardon – and according to the official website, Sena’s also offering a very nice three-year warranty with their products.

And we just might be getting our hands on the lot.

Let’s get into it.

We’ve reviewed a lot of Sena products recently. Like, a lot.

From the Sena HD Speaker kits covered back in May, to the Sena Outrush R Modular Helmet (so sexy), to the Sena 10C EVO-01 (it got a 92% on our rating system), to our most recent review on the Sena Spider ST1 & RT1, etc., etc…you could say we’re mad invested in the brand, and with good reason.

Good products make for good riding, and vice versa. Period.

So when I got the low-down from our main Sena reviewer, Bruce Cole, that we’re going to get our hands on the Sena Quantum series, I geeked out a bit.

“We’ve initiated our request for the new products – awaiting timelines, availability, etc., and readers are assured that all the new and updated Sena Quantum series will be put under the microscope by the wBW team,” states Cole.

On top of the bang-on, brand-new audio quality from Harman Kardon and three-year warranty, the Quantum series – debuted at EICMA of this year – will also feature a better microphone with an upgraded sensor that “provides robust performance for voice communication while riding,” according to their official press release.

Included in the Quantum Series are a diverse range of units; the 50S and 50R com devices (now upgraded), the long anticipated 50C – a brand new mesh communication device featuring a nifty 4K camera – and “two brand new smart motorcycle helmets: the modular Impulse and full-face Stryker, each with unrivaled Sound By Harman Kardon.”

Here’s a further breakdown of each unit, according to the official press release.

“The helmet-mounted 50S packs premium Mesh and Bluetooth® communication capability into an sleek device with Sena’s tried and true jog-dial design. Connect with limitless riders over Sena’s Mesh network or pair your smartphone to listen to music, GPS, or take phone calls all through premium Sound By Harman Kardon speakers.”

We’re told this beauty will be available for $359 USD (€369 incl. VAT) for a single pack “and $639 USD (€649 incl. VAT) for a dual pack.”

“The Sena 50R packs the same advanced feature set as the 50S, but offers a sleek three-button design and a low-profile form factor that lays more flush to your motorcycle helmet. Sound By Harman Kardon speakers and microphone make your riding experience more immersive with unmatched audio levels for intercom, music, GPS, phone calls, and more. Riders can enjoy one-click-to-connect Mesh Intercom ™ and Bluetooth intercom with the 50R.”

Expect to fork over something along the lines of $359 USD (€369 incl. VAT) for a single pack “and $639 USD (€649 incl. VAT) for a dual pack.”

Premium Sound By Harman Kardon, robust and reliable Mesh Intercom™ technology, meet 4K action camera.

“Sena’s highly-anticipated Mesh communication device with an integrated camera is here…the 50C is a motorcycle communication device and action camera in one that allows riders to shoot video in 4K at 30 frames per second or take 12MP photos in still shot, burst, or time-lapse mode.”

Riders can expect to pay $499 USD (€499 incl. VAT) – and we’re thinking Hero might just have a run for their money with this bub.

All the benefits of a Sena system, pre-installed into a helmet.

“The helmet’s precisely placed premium speakers and interior acoustic design combined with the all-new microphone allow the Impulse to deliver an unprecedented motorcycling auditory experience. Impulse is packed with both Mesh and Bluetooth intercom plus smartphone connectivity for GPS, music, as well as an integrated LED taillight for advanced safety.”

Sizes include S, M, L, XL, and XXL in Matte Black and Glossy White for an intermediate oval fit.

The Impulse will be going for the solid price of $599 USD (€599 incl. VAT).

Meet the Stryker – Sena’s latest full-face smart helmet.

Sena describes this lid as, “equipped with both Mesh Intercom™ and Bluetooth® Intercom technology plus premium speakers and microphone by the audio experts at Harman Kardon. The Stryker’s interior design was optimized by Sena to provide plush acoustic dampening to complement the Sound By Harman Kardon speakers.”

“The DOT and ECE-rated Stryker also includes an integrated LED taillight and offers a safe and premium experience for your next adventure.”

Sizes include S, M, L, XL, and XXL in Matte Black and Glossy White for an intermediate oval fit.

The Impulse will be going for $549 USD (€549 incl. VAT)

Standby for our reviews, as we’re excited to bring these to the table and see if they continue to carry the brand name as well as their predecessors.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.