Rumor Has It: Royal Enfield’s Got a Classic 650 / Scrambler 650 Duo in the Pipeline

Royal Enfield’s goal of 28 bikes in seven years includes ten bikes in 2024/2025

Spy Shots suggest that two upcoming machines could be a Classic 650 and Scram(bler) 650

Considering the move with Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650, it’s likely we could see this pair headed for the US in the coming year or so.

Royal Enfield is, once again, prepping more middleweight bikes for our good markets.

If Royal Enfield has taught us anything, it’s that the company has every available resource to crush their company goals and continue delivering a slew of bikes at a fraction of the typical cost.

28 bikes in seven years may seem like a lot, but believe it or not, it’s RE’s “bare minimum” promise in 2020, as archived by Financial Express:

We are looking at launching a new model almost every quarter and I am not even talking variants and colour options kind of stuff… 28 models at least (in the next seven years). That’s the bare minimum. All these (new models) will play in the mid segment, 250cc – 750 cc. That’s our focus area.” – Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield ( Financial Express ) November 17, 2020

Today, fun machines like the Himalayan 450, Shotgun 650, Bullet 350, and Super Meteor 650 join news from Bike Wale that this and next year alone will see not five, not seven, but ten new RE debutantes.

All of the above leads to the obligatory question: What’s Royal Enfield got in their next bike debut?

Based on a recently revealed set of spy shots, we may have an answer.

What’s in the Spy Shots?

According to a series of photos published on forum social network Reddit, Royal Enfield is tinkering with new pair of models fit to play host to their relatively new air-oil cooled V-Twin engine, capable of 648cc @ 7250rpm and 52.3Nm (~38.6lb-ft) of torque @ 5650rpm (via Royal Enfield).

The Scrambler-type test bike

A closer look reveals a Scrambler-type bike with a larger engine and a pipe fitted to one side (not both), unlike the company’s highly successful Interceptor 650.

If it is a Scrambler, the model has a few new updates, not the least of which is an elongated saddle, a round digitometer and tweaked suspension, leading to a higher ground clearance.

Expect a more forward-leaning ergonomics equation here than in RE’s Classic.

The Classic-type test bike

By contrast, the Classic-type bike shows off a little bit more of a cruiser aesthetic – not unlike RE’s Super Meteor 650 – with a budget-minded approach via a conventional fork, analog dash and a relaxed, more neutral riding position.

The dual exhaust – typical for a Classic – is installed at both sides of the bike, lending the vibe of a kind-of-cruiser with welcome wiggle room for a passenger and feet slightly less forward than RE’s true-blue cruiser, the Super Meteor 650.

Currently, Royal Enfield riders enjoy the Scram 411 and Classic 350, two models sporting different engines… but not for long.

What do you think of Royal Enfield expanding on their 650 midddleweight range, and do you think we will see this new 650 pair in the US?