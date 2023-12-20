Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650 is Going Global

Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650 is confirmed for global markets (including North America)

Debut date is listed as “early next year”

Expect the same platform as the Super Meteor 650, but tighter measurement specs with a different set of wheel sizes

The fleet of motorcycles inspired by Royal Enfield’s SG650 Concept is officially going global with the usual staggering number of custom options.

Per usual, Royal Enfield’s living up to their reputation for making “the most custom-friendly motorcycles in the world,” and this time, they’ve done it with a contemporary bobber.

A view of Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650. Media provided by Josh Anderson from Royal Enfield.

What are the modding options for Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650?

According to recent news from Josh Anderson over at Royal Enfield, the Shotgun 650 will be available in four unique colorways – Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey.

Each of these livery schemes will accompany a host of tweakable componentry – 31 customizable parts, to be exact, with every component represented in the above photo.

The impressive list of modding perks – combined with the Shotgun’s retro-futuristic aesthetics – is not only a cool option for riders. As Eicher’s CEO reminds us, the move also speaks to the hefty amount of time the company has spent with their custom-happy community:

“The Shotgun 650 is inspired by the work of our custom community and our years of work with them. “It is a retro-futuristic interpretation of what a factory custom motorcycle with thoroughbred Royal Enfield DNA would look like… our attempt to bring niche and newer categories of motorcycles to growing enthusiasts of self-expression.” – Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director & CEO, Eicher Motors Ltd (Royal Enfield)

A view of Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650. Media provided by Josh Anderson from Royal Enfield.

When will Royal Enfied Debut their Shotgun 650 to markets?

We’re told that the Shotgun 650 will be rolling out of dealerships sometime around Q1 of next year, putting the date somewhere between January and March, perhaps even April (though we doubt RE will wait that long).

We can expect the bike’s global debut to include North American markets.

A view of Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650. Media provided by Josh Anderson from Royal Enfield.

What’s the difference between Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650?

To sum up a rather long list of specs and effects, the Super Meteor is a cruiser, while the Shotgun 650 is a bobber; as such, expect the Shotgun to have a (significantly) taller saddle, a (slightly) higher ground clearance and a shorter wheelbase.

The Shotgun is also a couple of pounds lighter (1kg), carries less fuel and rolls on 18/17” wheels instead of the Super Meteor’s 19/16” offerings.

For more information on the Shotgun 650’s specs, refer to Royal Enfield’s website.

What do you think of Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650?

*All media provided by Josh Anderson at Royal Enfield. Many thanks for the photography.*