Royal Enfield Shows Off New Bullet 350

Back in late July, we had the heads up that Royal Enfield was prepping a new Bullet for their lineup; now that August has come and gone, we’ve got the machine in full view – a new model that the India-based bike brand can tick off of the list of 28 bikes they’re hoping to debut in the next seven years.

A reminder: This new Bullet 350 was expected to carry an old-school design married to more modern concepts, complete with a fresh double-cradle chassis and the same fuel-injected J-platform heart housed in the Royal Enfield ​​Classic / Meteor / Hunter 350; based on the media provided by the Clayton County Register, we got just that.

The clean bit of two-wheeled neat comes in three variants: Military, Standard, and Gold. The Military edition shows off single-channel ABS + drum brakes, while the Standard/Gold is installed with dual-channel ABS + disc brakes.

Thanks to Royal Enfield’s efforts, the new 2023 Bullet 350 is slotted to return to Europe by the end of this year, with deliveries having begun on September 3.

Other perks of the Bullet 350 include the following:

Power specs rated at 20hp, with 27Nm of torque yanking through a five-speed transmission

Redesigned headlights and taillights

Digital-analog instrument cluster featuring “service alerts, odometer reading, eco indicator, and fuel level indication”

Modified handlebars

Currently, the US carries the Classic 350, Meteor, and Hunter 350 – the trio with the same J-platform engine as the Bullet 350; as such, we’re expecting the Bullet to eventually hit our dealership shelves, though HotCars estimates that this won’t happen for another few months.

What do you think of Royal Enfield’s Bullet 350?