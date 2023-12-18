Rumor Has It: Royal Enfield Will Expand 450cc Model Range

Royal Enfield’s Chief of Design has hinted that we could see their new single-cylinder engine in more motorcycles.

The debut of Royal Enfield’s small but capable Himalayan 450 has caused more than a few expectant inquiries to be lobbed at the company’s Head of Design, Mark Wells. For us, the top of the list has been taken over by the obligatory query:

A view of Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 450. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

Will Royal Enfield put their new single-cylinder 450 (452cc) platform in any upcoming bikes?

While far from an official confirmation, we have here a quote from Wells himself on the 450 platform’s potential, sourced by Dan Sutherland over at MCN:

Today is all about the Himalayan 450, but it would be foolish of us not to think about what else this engine [could feature in]…” “It’s a fantastic engine, it really is.” – Mark Wells, Chief of Design, Royal Enfield EICMA, MCN )

A view of Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 450. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

What else does Royal Enfield have in the oven?

Previously, Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 was the debutante in the proverbial spotlight; in our own interview with Wells, the Chief gave us an idea as to how his company’s been able to promise “28 bikes in the next seven years.”

Spoiler: Sometimes, it pays to be the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production.

There [are] lots of globally recognized brands that don’t have an established foothold in high-volume markets [like India]… It’s not an easy thing to get into, which is why they’re looking for partners. They can’t do it on their own, and a number have tried and failed.” “They’re all desperately trying to create joint ventures… but they don’t have the distribution, the market reach, the penetration, the sourcing supply chain set up that we do. [By contrast], we’ve got domestic relationships that have been built over decades and decades.” – Mark Wells, Chief of Design, Royal Enfield

In this same interview, Wells gave space to the fact that the Super Meteor 650 was soon to be followed by a number of models looking to use the same 650 platform.

Placing the company’s middleweight platform next to their new 450 platform gives us an if-then assumption that Royal Enfield wants to make more bikes with an engine that their Chief of Design cannot get enough of.

Sutherland thinks that the new 450 models could show up as soon as 2024, with a Scram 411 or a competitor to Triumph’s Tiger 400 being likely.

A view of Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 450. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

What do you think of Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 450, and what bike do you think will be next to adopt that 450 platform?