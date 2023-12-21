Rumor Has It: Krämer Motorcycles is Working on a Naked Super Bike

Krämer’s class-leading, competition-only fleet could soon be joined by a fairingless speed demon.

For those of you who don’t know, Krämer Motorcycles is a USA-based brand that builds “race-ready motorcycles for America’s fastest riders.”

Their most recent build – the 2024 Krämer GP2-890RR – boasted a luxurious $39,995 USD price tag and, like all Krämer bikes, was built strictly for racing rivalry and/or track-happy shenanigans (or both, hence the “For Competition Use Only” label).

A view of the Krämer Super Hooligan Concept. Media provided by Krämer’s Instagram.

Krämer’s new naked: What we know so far

According to coverage sourced from Troy Siahaan (Motorcycle.com), the bike has been built in collaboration with Bagoros Performance – yes, the same crazy dude that pulls off insane stunts for KTM – and has been christened the “Super Hooligan Concept.”

Here’s what Krämer themselves has to say about their new naked:

The Super Hooligan is an exciting new racing series from the USA… Inspired by this, we built a 140kg SUPER HOOLIGAN Krämer concept bike in collaboration with Bagoros Performance based on the GP2-890R platform.” – Krämer Motorcycles ( Instagram )

Krämer’s new concept takes the brand’s GP2-890R track bike and carries a new triple clamp, clip-ons and new handlebars.

With the removal of the 890R’s fairings, front and side number plates have been added along with a skid plate – though Siahaan tells us that the number plate, in particular, isn’t the official Super Hooligan component.

A view of the Krämer Super Hooligan Concept. Media provided by Krämer’s Instagram.

What makes Krämer’s Super Hooligan Concept so special?

While the presence of a fairingless super machine doesn’t seem too far outside our industry’s usual antics, it’s a new move for Krämer.

Should the company create a production series around this bike, the Super Hooligan Concept will be the first track-happy naked bike from Krämer to date, making the incubating machine somewhat unique, if nothing else.

A view of the Krämer Super Hooligan Concept. Media provided by Krämer’s Instagram.

Why did Krämer build a naked track-only bike?

As we already know, full-fairing machines are the typical go-to for a local track day – so why did Krämer choose a naked bike for this concept project?

According to the company’s Global Head of Sales, part of the project was about gauging interest – especially given that nakeds are now a larger part of track culture:

At various track days and races we’ve been to this year, I noticed that about 20% of the bikes I saw were naked bikes… Sports bikes are focused on racing and getting the best lap times… but naked bikes are all about having fun and not tying yourself into knots to do it.” “… we thought we’d convert one and gauge interest. Having Rok Bagoros help with the project made it into a real head-turner.” – Jensen Beeler, Global Head of Sales, Krämer ( Motorcycle.com )

A view of the Krämer Super Hooligan Concept. Media provided by Krämer’s Instagram.

How much is the Krämer Super Hooligan Concept?

We haven’t been given a price yet, but Troy suggests that the Super Hooligan Concept will run a tad lighter on the wallet than the base for the thing.

With the standard GP2-890R logged at $34,995 USD, we posit that there’s quite a bit of wiggle room for Krämer to rack up the value, especially considering the hype for today’s Super Hooligan efforts.

Do you think Krämer will make a production series of their Super Hooligan Concept?