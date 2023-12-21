Rumor Has It: Krämer Motorcycles is Working on a Naked Super Bike

Krämer’s class-leading, competition-only fleet could soon be joined by a fairingless speed demon.
For those of you who don’t know, Krämer Motorcycles is a USA-based brand that builds “race-ready motorcycles for America’s fastest riders.”
Their most recent build – the 2024 Krämer GP2-890RR – boasted a luxurious $39,995 USD price tag and, like all Krämer bikes, was built strictly for racing rivalry and/or track-happy shenanigans (or both, hence the “For Competition Use Only” label).
Krämer’s new naked: What we know so far
According to coverage sourced from Troy Siahaan (Motorcycle.com), the bike has been built in collaboration with Bagoros Performance – yes, the same crazy dude that pulls off insane stunts for KTM – and has been christened the “Super Hooligan Concept.”
Here’s what Krämer themselves has to say about their new naked:
– Krämer Motorcycles (Instagram)
Krämer’s new concept takes the brand’s GP2-890R track bike and carries a new triple clamp, clip-ons and new handlebars.
With the removal of the 890R’s fairings, front and side number plates have been added along with a skid plate – though Siahaan tells us that the number plate, in particular, isn’t the official Super Hooligan component.
What makes Krämer’s Super Hooligan Concept so special?
While the presence of a fairingless super machine doesn’t seem too far outside our industry’s usual antics, it’s a new move for Krämer.
Should the company create a production series around this bike, the Super Hooligan Concept will be the first track-happy naked bike from Krämer to date, making the incubating machine somewhat unique, if nothing else.
Why did Krämer build a naked track-only bike?
As we already know, full-fairing machines are the typical go-to for a local track day – so why did Krämer choose a naked bike for this concept project?
According to the company’s Global Head of Sales, part of the project was about gauging interest – especially given that nakeds are now a larger part of track culture:
– Jensen Beeler, Global Head of Sales, Krämer (Motorcycle.com)
How much is the Krämer Super Hooligan Concept?
We haven’t been given a price yet, but Troy suggests that the Super Hooligan Concept will run a tad lighter on the wallet than the base for the thing.
With the standard GP2-890R logged at $34,995 USD, we posit that there’s quite a bit of wiggle room for Krämer to rack up the value, especially considering the hype for today’s Super Hooligan efforts.
Do you think Krämer will make a production series of their Super Hooligan Concept?