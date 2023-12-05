Rumor Has It: Incubating SM 900 Will Be Placed Under GasGas Branding

We’ve got visuals on a new bike undergoing testing on public roads!

Given the various Powersports partnerships knocking about our good community, I can’t help but feel that spy shots are just going to get harder to identify from here on out.

Take this recent set of spy shots from 1000ps, for example; recall, KTM had the 990 Supermoto R from years 2009 to 2013, and she ran on V-Twin power (and maintained a reputation for being a wee bit of an oil-guzzler at that).

A bike shod in KTM 890 Adventure fairings being taken out for testing. Media sourced from 1000ps.

Here, we have what appears at first glance to be a tweaked KTM 890 Adventure, yet both 1000ps and Miguel Fragoso from Motorcycle Sports label this new machine a “GasGas SM 900,” despite the KTM 890 fairings and the “KTM” moniker on the engine casing. New parts include a fresh swingarm and a new pipe system, with adjustments appearing at the front fork.

According to Fragoso, the SM 900 is present underneath all the bodywork since the same 889cc platform will be powering this SM 900… only the platform will be released under GasGas branding, not KTM.

Do you think it is possible that Gasgas – not KTM – will be the moniker chosen to release a 900 Supermoto?