Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650 Could Be the Next Motorcycle to Debut in the US

Royal Enfield’s apparently working on a new bobber bike that could be their “most expensive bike yet” – and there’s potential it’s headed over here!

According to Divanshi Sharma from English Jagran, the Shotgun could show up in India as soon as November, with the machine being but one of the few that Royal Enfield has on the way. From the filing of a “Guerilla 450” to the recently-debuted Bullet 350 and a soon-to-be-debuted electric motorcycle Royal Enfield’s simply calling “E,” our favorite Bhārat bike brand has a long journey before they fulfill their original goal of pushing out 28 bikes in the next seven years – but hey, with so many motorcycles on the move, they’re certainly keeping up with their schedule.

Royal Enfield’s SG650 concept. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

We look away from RE’s docket to a filing made to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, as well as paperwork with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI, NOT to be confused with our fantastic lid-obsessed mates across the pond). Based on the specs, Sharma tells us we’re likely to get an extension of the platform used for the Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and Interceptor 650, with an apparent emphasis on the bike’s higher, shorter, and slimmer design (compared with the Super Meteor, that is).

Royal Enfield’s SG650 concept. Media provided by Royal Enfield.

Other features of the incubating Shotgun, according to the coverage, include the following:

Twin exhausts Alloy wheels A dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS Wide handlebars An analog-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper navigation pod 85.4” bike length 32.2” bike width Potential for split saddle and single-seat options

Are you excited to see what Royal Enfield has in store for this season?