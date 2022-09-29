Royal Enfield X UNESCO: ‘The Great Himalayan Exploration’

If there’s one hot topic currently cycling through the motorcycle industry, it’s building a clean future for the coming generations of hooners.

From the efforts of Honda to punt out 10 electric motorcycles by 2025, to Suzuki’s refocusing from MotoGP toward sustainability and CAKE’s continued efforts in creating paper-based fairings, many marques are choosing their own route toward modernity.

Instagram user suu_mitt, on his Royal Enfield Himalayan. Media sourced from Instagram.

There are, however, a few cons to the laser-focus forward; with the sprint toward modern times often comes abandonment of traditions – cultural and otherwise.

Royal Enfield, while having confirmed that they will eventually hop into the electric bike industry, is eying this problem and has chosen to support cultural heritage as a priority – and the effort includes the joining of forces with UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) to bring to light “India’s living ‘treasures,’ starting with the Himalayas.”

The move – which includes a massive adventure dubbed ‘The Great Himalayan Exploration’ – will purportedly include documenting Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) practices in the area, as well as “promoting sustainability in the region, and forging new relationships for a long-term collaboration that will move mountains.”

“As part of our social mission, Royal Enfield aims to partner with 100 Himalayan communities to build resilience and drive long-lasting change,” explains Bidisha Dey, the Executive Director of Eicher Group Foundation (the CSR arm of Royal Enfield).

“We also intend to catalyse a global movement of 1 million riders who can actively partner with us in our endeavour.”

“…we invite you to ride along and experience the culturally charged atmosphere of pristine lands as we navigate our way around their wealth of ICH practices,” adds the UNESCO website.

“The collaborative effort aims to be a platform for the Himalayan communities to tell their own stories and create an alternative repository for their living and intangible legacies some of which may soon be lost in the face of modernity.”

Gunning for a new kind of adventure to slot into the calendar?

Gunning for a new kind of adventure to slot into the calendar?