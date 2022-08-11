Royal Enfield Says Yes to Electric

Royal Enfield’s parent company – Eicher – has just confirmed that the classic bike brand is going to be hopping onto the zero-emission bandwagon and working on an electric motorcycle…though it may yet be a while before we see an official debut.

The news comes following RE’s release of the Hunter 350, during which Eicher’s Managing Director was peppered with the marque’s potential for zero-emission scoots.

The Royal Enfield Photon; an electric-converted bike that’s been approved by RE’s parent company Eicher. Media sourced from EVW.

“Launching an electric motorcycle that is the equivalent of a 350 or a 650 would be a very expensive proposition,” he responded in a report from Cartoq.

“The product will be a Royal Enfield and, when we do launch it, it will be something good, so we need to take time to build that product which meets all expectations.”

“The idea [is] to build an electric motorcycle that’s not just aimed at convenience and cost saving for the consumer but to build one that’s fun to ride…and the instant torque available on electrics can ensure such a model.”

The Royal Enfield INT650. Media sourced from Bloomberg’s review.

As for when RE plans on coming out with such a machine, Eicher’s MD was more ambiguous; apparently, there’s a specific list of demands that need to be addressed before starting:

“A ground-up electric Royal Enfield will launch when battery tech improves and costs climb down.”

With Triumph, Ducati, and Can Am having debuted their own battery-minded bikes, we’re anticipating the next reveals…especially with EICMA around the corner.

Stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.