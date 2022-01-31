RiMS Racing: New Gamer Challenge Includes Time With U.S. Superbike Team

Clock the Fastest Time, Win the Stuff

On Saturday, the AMA World’s Fastest Motorcycle Gamer Challenge by Init Esports launched, with a simple goal: To gift a lucky best-in-class gamer with a mind-blowing two days with a U.S. Superbike Team.

The game in question? For this challenge, Init Esports says the challenge will be in RiMS Racing – a hyper-realistic bike simulator that’s been making headlines for the creator’s attention to performance detail.

The gamer (or rider) that can “clock the fastest combined lap time across two tracks, two legendary roads, and two phases” will be set for the experience of a lifetime, with the report from CycleNews stating that “Phase 1 of the challenge [January 29 to April 9] will have competitors race at Laguna Seca (USA), Silverstone (UK), the Million-Dollar Highway (USA) and the Great Victoria Desert Road (AUS).”

“Presenting the opportunity to improve track times from the first stage, Phase 2 [April 10 to May 21] will revisit Laguna Seca, Silverstone, and the Million-Dollar Highway, with the fastest combined time on the four tracks determining the winner.”

The coolest part about this simulator game, for me, is how far the creators went to ensure that every bike felt as close to real-life characteristics as possible. This means bikes like the Aprilia RSV4, BMW’s M1000RR, the ultra-smooth Ducati Panigale V4R, Honda’s CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, and Kawasaki’s obligatory Ninja ZX10 RR all are purported to play similarly to how they feel, with RiMS Racing taking ergonomics, aerodynamics, engine type and more into account.

It’s the first recreational simulator of its kind, and it’s likely going to spawn a whole new generation of virtual bike games – ones that, thanks to today’s technology, will likely boast increasingly scary accuracy for twisty figures.

We gusta.

“The AMA’s mission includes promoting the motorcycle lifestyle, and that extends to the digital universe,” says AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter.

“We’re pleased to partner with Init Esports, a specialist in online competition, to develop the rules, structure, and fairness of play that elevates online motorcycle racing to a recognized AMA discipline.”

“We created the digital competition license to encourage accountability in the gaming world,” adds Stefy Bau, Init Esports Founder, and CEO.

“To drive or race a car or motorcycle in real life you need a license, and by replicating this model in the digital world, our hope is to combat the toxicity we see in parts of the gaming industry. With greater accountability for the gamers, my hope is to provide a safe and fair environment that stimulates more diversity and inclusion in motorsports and gaming.”

Should you or your mates know of a particularly twitchy player with a chance at the prize, be sure to get verified and receive an AMA digital license beforehand; hit up www.initesports.gg for more information, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from the Epic Games Store*